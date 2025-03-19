Security concerns in Kolkata may force BCCI to reschedule KKR vs LSG match

Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 6 at Eden Gardens is facing an unexpected hurdle. The city police have declined to provide security clearance due to the large-scale Ram Navami celebrations, throwing the fixture into uncertainty.

The decision stems from a staggering security demand across West Bengal. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari has already announced that over 20,000 Ram Navami processions will take place across the state, leading to an unprecedented strain on law enforcement resources.

CAB sounds the alarm: No green light from authorities

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly emerged from two intense rounds of discussions with the city police on Tuesday with a grim update—authorities have not granted clearance for the match.

"They have categorically stated that they won’t be able to provide adequate security. Without police protection, managing a 65,000-strong crowd inside Eden Gardens becomes impossible," Ganguly revealed.