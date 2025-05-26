IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 69 of IPL 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Both teams remain in the race for a top-two finish, and the outcome of this match could be crucial in determining their playoff positioning.

PBKS are coming off a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals and currently sit second on the points table with eight wins and four losses from 13 matches. They will be looking to regroup and deliver a stronger showing, especially with the ball, to secure a win.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians occupy the fourth spot with eight victories and five defeats in their 13 games so far. They head into this contest with momentum, having defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous outing.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs MI pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium stats With both teams eyeing a top-two finish, this encounter is expected to be a tightly contested and high-stakes battle.

PBKS vs MI broadcast details IPL 2025 PBKS vs MI broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians live telecast and live streaming details

When will the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2025? The PBKS vs MI match is scheduled for Saturday, May 26, 2025.

What is the venue for the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?

The match will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

What time will the toss take place for the PBKS vs MI match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the PBKS vs MI match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the PBKS vs MI match in IPL 2025 start?

The PBKS vs MI match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the PBKS vs MI match in IPL 2025 in India?

The PBKS vs MI match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the PBKS vs MI match live in India?

You can stream the PBKS vs MI match live on Jio Hotstar via the app and website.