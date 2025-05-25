SRH's Heinrich Klaasen records the joint third-fastest IPL hundred vs KKR

Rank Player (Team) Balls Taken Opponent IPL Season 1 Chris Gayle (RCB) 30 Pune Warriors 2013 2 Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR) 35 Gujarat Titans 2025 3 Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) 37 Kolkata Knight Riders 2025 3 Yusuf Pathan (RR) 37 Mumbai Indians 2010 5 David Miller (KXIP) 38 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2013 6 Travis Head (SRH) 39 Royal Challengers Bangalore 2024 6 Priyansh Arya (PBKS) 39 Chennai Super Kings 2025 8 Abhishek Sharma (SRH) 40 Punjab Kings 2025 9 Will Jacks (RCB) 41 Gujarat Titans 2024 10 Adam Gilchrist (DC) 42 Mumbai Indians 2008

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their brilliant form with the bat in the latter part of the season as they have taken every KKR bowler to notice in match number 68 of the season at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma started the run fest, but it was SRH’s most expensive player this season, Heinrich Klaasen, who lit up the skies of Delhi with his fiery 37-ball century. This is Klaasen’s second century in IPL. He equalled Yusuf Pathan's record with his century who also took 37 balls to hit a centuy making Klassen's hundred joint third fastest in tournamnet's history. Chris Gayle (30 balls) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (35 balls) are the only two batters ahead of him in the list.Klassen finished his innings with an unbeaten 105 on the board in just 39 balls with the help of 7 fous and nine sixes and powered SRRH to 278 for 3.