SRH's Heinrich Klaasen records the joint third-fastest IPL hundred vs KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad continued their brilliant form with the bat in the latter part of the season as they have taken every KKR bowler to notice in match number 68 of the season at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma started the run fest, but it was SRH’s most expensive player this season, Heinrich Klaasen, who lit up the skies of Delhi with his fiery 37-ball century. This is Klaasen’s second century in IPL. He equalled Yusuf Pathan's record with his century who also took 37 balls to hit a centuy making Klassen's hundred joint third fastest in tournamnet's history. Chris Gayle (30 balls) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (35 balls) are the only two batters ahead of him in the list. Klassen finished his innings with an unbeaten 105 on the board in just 39 balls with the help of 7 fous and nine sixes and powered SRRH to 278 for 3. Full list of players with fastest IPL century
|Rank
|Player (Team)
|Balls Taken
|Opponent
|IPL Season
|1
|Chris Gayle (RCB)
|30
|Pune Warriors
|2013
|2
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)
|35
|Gujarat Titans
|2025
|3
|Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
|37
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|2025
|3
|Yusuf Pathan (RR)
|37
|Mumbai Indians
|2010
|5
|David Miller (KXIP)
|38
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2013
|6
|Travis Head (SRH)
|39
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|2024
|6
|Priyansh Arya (PBKS)
|39
|Chennai Super Kings
|2025
|8
|Abhishek Sharma (SRH)
|40
|Punjab Kings
|2025
|9
|Will Jacks (RCB)
|41
|Gujarat Titans
|2024
|10
|Adam Gilchrist (DC)
|42
|Mumbai Indians
|2008
Klaasen's record night Before scoring the joint thirsd fastest century, Klassen took 17 balls to cross 50 runs mark which is the second fastest hhalf century for SRH in terms of ball taken. Before this, Travis Head (twice) and Abhishek Sharma (once) had taken 16 balls to complete their fifty for the 2016 IPL champions side from Hyderabad. Full list of players with fastest IPL fifty for SRH
|Rank
|Player
|Balls
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|1
|Abhishek Sharma
|16
|Mumbai Indians
|Hyderabad
|27-Mar-24
|1
|Travis Head
|16
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|20-Apr-24
|1
|Travis Head
|16
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|08-May-24
|4
|Heinrich Klaasen
|17
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Delhi
|25-May-25
|5
|Travis Head
|18
|Mumbai Indians
|Hyderabad
|27-Mar-24
|5
|Abhishek Sharma
|18
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
|19-May-25
|7
|Abhishek Sharma
|19
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Hyderabad
|08-May-24
|7
|Abhishek Sharma
|19
|Punjab Kings
|Hyderabad
|12-Apr-25
|9
|David Warner
|20
|Chennai Super Kings
|Hyderabad
|02-May-15
|9
|David Warner
|20
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hyderabad
|30-Apr-17