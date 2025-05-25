Home / Cricket / IPL / News / SRH best their record for 3rd highest team total in IPL; check full list

SRH best their record for 3rd highest team total in IPL; check full list

SRH broke their own record of 277, scored against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad, ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumed after a week-long suspension, have reverted to the brand of cricket they made famous since IPL 2024 and are once again putting big totals on the board. SRH, who started their season with the second-highest team total in the IPL — 286 — have now scored the third-highest team total in their final game against KKR at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium today. SRH, with the help of a century from Heinrich Klaasen and a fifty from Travis Head, posted 278 for 3 on the board, which is the third-highest team total in IPL history. They broke their own record of 277, scored against Mumbai Indians last year. 
 
Now, all top four highest team totals in IPL history belong to SRH. KKR, with 272, is at number five, while once again SRH, with their 266-run innings against DC last year, occupy the number six spot.
 
Highest team totals in IPL history 
Rank Team Score Opposition Ground Match Date
1 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 287/3 Royal Challengers Bangalore Bengaluru 15-Apr-24
2 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 286/6 Rajasthan Royals Hyderabad 23-Mar-25
3 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 278/3 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 25-May-25
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 277/3 Mumbai Indians Hyderabad 27-Mar-24
5 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 272/7 Delhi Capitals Visakhapatnam 03-Apr-24
6 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 266/7 Delhi Capitals Delhi 20-Apr-24
7 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 263/5 Pune Warriors Bengaluru 23-Apr-13
8 Punjab Kings 262/2 Kolkata Knight Riders Eden Gardens 26-Apr-24
9 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 262/7 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 15-Apr-24
10 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 261/6 Punjab Kings Eden Gardens 26-Apr-24
11 Delhi Capitals (DC) 257/4 Mumbai Indians Delhi 27-Apr-24
12 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 257/5 Punjab Kings Mohali 28-Apr-23
13 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 254/2 Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi 25-May-25
14 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 248/3 Gujarat Lions Bengaluru 14-May-16
15 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 247/2 Punjab Kings Hyderabad 12-Apr-25
16 Mumbai Indians (MI) 247/9 Delhi Capitals Delhi 27-Apr-24
17 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 246/5 Rajasthan Royals Chennai 03-Apr-10
18 Mumbai Indians (MI) 246/5 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 27-Mar-24
19 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 245/6 Kings XI Punjab Indore 12-May-18
20 Punjab Kings 245/6 Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 12-Apr-25
 
