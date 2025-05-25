SRH best their record for 3rd highest team total in IPL; check full list

Sunrisers Hyderabad, ever since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 resumed after a week-long suspension, have reverted to the brand of cricket they made famous since IPL 2024 and are once again putting big totals on the board. SRH, who started their season with the second-highest team total in the IPL — 286 — have now scored the third-highest team total in their final game against KKR at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium today. SRH, with the help of a century from Heinrich Klaasen and a fifty from Travis Head, posted 278 for 3 on the board, which is the third-highest team total in IPL history. They broke their own record of 277, scored against Mumbai Indians last year.