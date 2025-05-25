IPL 2025: PBKS vs MI playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

ALSO READ: I'm not done but....: Here's what Dhoni said on retirement before IPL 2026 Match number 69 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is set to take place on Monday, May 26, at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The match could be a straight shoot-out for a top-two finish on the points table. Currently, PBKS have 17 points and MI have 16, so whichever side wins will secure second place. However, their final standing will depend on the result of the RCB vs LSG match.

If PBKS win, they will need RCB to either lose or win by a small margin to retain a net run rate advantage. On the other hand, if MI win, they will need RCB to lose to LSG to finish in the top two.

IPL 2025: PBKS vs MI Playing 11 (Probables)

Punjab Kings Playing 11 (Probables): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact Players: Pravin Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (Probables): Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact Player: Karn Sharma

PBKS vs MI Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 32

PBKS won: 15

MI won: 17

No result: 0

Squads of Both Teams

PBKS Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Kyle Jamieson, Vishnu Vinod

MI Squad:

Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs

IPL 2025 Match on May 26: PBKS vs MI Live Toss, Telecast, and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 26 (Monday) in IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will face off in the IPL 2025 match on May 26 (Monday).

What is the venue of the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match?

Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host the match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

When will the live toss for the PBKS vs MI match take place?

The live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 26.

When will the PBKS vs MI match on May 26 begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 26.

Which TV channels will live telecast the PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 match in India?

Live streaming will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.