Flexibility of our middle-order batters helped us get results: Will Jacks

Mumbai Indians will take on Punjab Kings in a high-stakes league match in Jaipur on Tuesday, with a top-two finish on the table still within reach. With both sides having fought hard throughout the season, the outcome of this clash will shape the final playoff standings. MI all-rounder Will Jacks, speaking at the pre-match press conference on Sunday, said the team is fully aware of the importance of the fixture. He mentioned that nothing is being taken lightly, especially with qualification margins so tight. According to Jacks, the team has remained composed and focused in training, and the mood in the dressing room is calm but alert. He said everyone knows what's at stake and that the side is keen to carry its form into the final stretch.

Middle-order adaptability has powered MI’s campaign

Jacks said the flexibility in Mumbai’s middle order has been a major reason for their ability to close out tough matches. According to him, players haven’t been attached to fixed positions but instead have adapted to whatever the situation required—whether coming in during a collapse, accelerating during the death overs, or consolidating through the middle. He pointed out that this kind of selfless mindset has made the unit stronger and more unpredictable for opponents. Jacks noted that with so much quality in the line-up, it has never felt like there’s pressure on one or two individuals to deliver. That balance, he said, has allowed the team to remain consistent through varying match conditions and opposition strategies.

No drop in momentum after the break, says Jacks

Jacks said that although there was a break in the middle of the season, it didn’t affect how Mumbai approached their preparation or performance. He explained that the group stayed in rhythm thanks to clear planning and a strong structure around training and recovery. He said there was no shift in mindset after the pause, and each game has been treated with the same intent as before. According to him, MI’s focus hasn’t been on the table or outside talk but on execution and decision-making on the field. He felt that this approach has kept the players fresh and in sync as they approach the final stages of the league.

Surya’s consistency continues to lift the team

Jacks spoke highly of Suryakumar Yadav’s performances this season, calling his run of form one of the most valuable assets in the campaign. He said Surya’s ability to score fluently in different conditions and against varied attacks has helped the team stay ahead in games. Jacks also noted that Surya is one of the best at planning for bowlers and venues, often thinking two steps ahead. Beyond the runs, he said Surya brings calmness and clarity into the dressing room, which rubs off on others. He felt that having such a player in form at this stage of the season is a big advantage for Mumbai.