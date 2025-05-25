Home / Cricket / IPL / News / I'm not done but....: Here's what Dhoni said on retirement before IPL 2026

I'm not done but....: Here's what Dhoni said on retirement before IPL 2026

Despite the emphatic win, it was a disappointing season overall for the five-time champions, who ended at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table with just eight points from 14 matches.

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 7:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni chose not to reveal his plans for IPL 2026 after his team ended their season with a commanding 83-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25.
 
Despite the emphatic win, it was a disappointing season overall for the five-time champions, who ended at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table with just eight points from 14 matches. 
 
Dhoni on Potential Retirement
 
Addressing the speculation around his retirement, Dhoni said, “It depends. I have four to five months to decide. There's no rush. I need to ensure my body stays in shape. You have to be at your peak to compete. If players started retiring based on form, some would hang up their boots at 22. I’ll head back to Ranchi and enjoy some bike rides.”
 
He added, “I’m not saying I’m done, but I’m also not committing to a return. I’m fortunate to have the luxury of time. I’ll reflect and make a decision when the time feels right.”
 
Dhoni, who turns 44 on July 7, has stepped away from international cricket and now features only in the Indian Premier League.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025 Today's Match: KKR vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

IPL 2025 GT vs CSK Live Streaming: Where to watch the cricket match today?

Every year is a new challenge: Dhoni ahead of last IPL 2025 game for CSK

IPL 2025 Today's Match: GT vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: GT-CSK pitch report, highest score, Narendra Modi Stadium stats

Topics :MS DhoniIndian Premier LeagueChennai Super KingsGujarat Titans

First Published: May 25 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story