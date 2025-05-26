IPL 2025: PBKS vs MI pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium stats

Check PBKS vs MI full scorecard here The penultimate league clash of IPL 2025 sees Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 69, set to unfold at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26.

Punjab Kings missed a golden opportunity to claim the top spot on Saturday, May 24, falling short in a high-scoring thriller against Delhi Capitals at the same venue. Currently second on the points table with 17 points from 13 games, Shreyas Iyer’s men are keeping a close watch on the outcome of Gujarat Titans’ match against Chennai Super Kings. The Titans sit at the summit with 18 points from 13 matches.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are also in the mix with 17 points, level with PBKS, though they trail slightly on net run rate (NRR).

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians remain firmly in playoff contention. The Hardik Pandya-led side has amassed 16 points from 13 matches and boasts the highest NRR among all teams. Despite their six-game winning streak ending at the hands of Gujarat Titans, MI bounced back strongly with a key victory over Delhi Capitals, ensuring they stay in the hunt for a top-two finish.

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur: Pitch Report for PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur has witnessed six IPL 2025 matches so far, with an average first-innings score exceeding 200. Both batting first and chasing sides have found success equally, winning three games each. In the recent encounter between Punjab and Delhi, despite some inconsistent bounce, both teams managed to post scores above 200. With strong performances from the top order, reaching 200 or more is very achievable at this ground. Therefore, the captain winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first, placing pressure on the opposition to set a high total.

Recent Match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Key stats at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium in IPL 2025 Matches - 6, Bat 1st Won – 3, Bat 2nd Won – 3

Avg 1st Inns score – 201/5 (Run Rate – 10.03)

Lowest Total Defended – 180, Highest Target Chased – 210

200+ Totals: 7 times in 6 matches | Sixes Per Match – 19

Pace: Overs% - 60, Wkts – 33, Avg – 44.5, Eco – 10.6, Balls/Wkt - 26

Pace: Overs% - 60, Wkts – 33, Avg – 44.5, Eco – 10.6, Balls/Wkt - 26

Spin: Overs% - 40, Wkts – 24, Avg – 33.8, Eco – 8.9, Balls/Wkt - 23

Team record: The most recent mat at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium saw the Punjab Kings being beaten by Delhi Capitals by a margin of 6 wickets in Jaipur.

PBKS: Mts – 8, Won – 2, Lost – 6 (Win % - 25)

MI: Mts – 9, Won – 3, Lost – 6 (Win % - 33)

Punjab vs Mumbai head-to-head stats

Overall: Mts – 32, MI Won – 17, PBKS Won – 15

Since 2021: Mts – 6, MI Won – 3, PBKS Won – 3