Race for Top 2: How RCB, MI, PBKS playoff fixtures depend on GT-CSK match

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT-CSK pitch report, highest score, Narendra Modi Stadium stats The previous season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) knock Chennai Super Kings (CSK) out of the playoffs race. However, in IPL 2025, the four playoff teams, RCB being a favourite from the start of season, were confirmed well before the final league matches of the teams, and Chennai became the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race.

Despite the contrasting fortunes of CSK and RCB, the Bengaluru-based franchise remains heavily dependent on how Chennai performs in their final game of IPL 2025.

Why RCB fans want CSK to beat GT today?

Gujarat Titans (GT) Total Matches played: 13

Matches won: 9

Matches Lost: 3

Points: 18

Net runrate: +0.795 Gujarat Titans' remaining match in IPL 2025 On May 25 vs CSK (3:30 PM IST) ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Today's Match: GT vs CSK playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups Gujarat Titans are currently at the top of the IPL 2025 points table, and if they win today’s match, they enter the playoffs as top team with 20 points (not RCB not MI and PBKS can have 20 points after 14 league games). However, a defeat could open up multiple possibilities in the race for the top two spots.

How Gujarat losing today will help Bengaluru?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Total Matches played: 13

Matches won: 8

Matches Lost: 4

No result: 1

Points: 17

Net runrate: +0.255 RCB remaining match in IPL 2025 On May 27 - vs LSG (7:30 PM IST) RCB have 17 points with just one game remaining. If GT lose today's match against CSK, they will stay at 18 points. In that case, RCB can finish in the top two if they win their final league game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)—taking their tally to 19 points, one point ahead of Gujarat.

Why finishing in the top two of the IPL 2025 points table is crucial? All four teams that have made it to the IPL 2025 playoffs still have a shot at claiming a spot in the top two positions. These coveted spots come with a major advantage: teams placed first and second get two chances to reach the final. Even if they lose Qualifier 1, they get another opportunity in Qualifier 2, giving them a safety net not available to the third and fourth-placed teams.

How Gujarat losing to CSK will help Punjab Kings?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Total Matches played: 13

Matches won: 8

Matches Lost: 4

No result: 1

Points: 17

Net runrate: +0.327 Punjab Kings' remaining match in IPL 2025 Like RCB, Punjab Kings (PBKS) also have 17 points with one game left. They are currently ahead of RCB on the IPL 2025 leaderboard due to a superior net run rate. If Punjab win their final match against Mumbai Indians (MI), they will qualify in the top two team with 19 points. In this case, Mumbai are certain to enter the playoffs as the fourth-placed team on the IPL 2025 points table.

On May 26 vs MI (7:30 PM IST)

How Gujarat losing to CSK will help Mumbai Indians?

After the four playoff spots were sealed, Mumbai Indians were expected to finish the league stage in fourth place. However, after GT, RCB, and PBKS each suffered defeats in their penultimate matches, Mumbai now have a shot at finishing in the top two.

If Gujarat lose to CSK and Mumbai win their final game against Punjab and RCB lose their match against LSG, both MI and GT will have 18 points.

Mumbai even have a chance of finishing the league stage as top team if MI win their final league match and RCB & GT lose their matches. Mumbai Indians (MI) Total Matches played: 13

Matches won: 8

Matches Lost: 5

Points: 16

Net runrate: +1.292 Mumbai Indians' remaining match in IPL 2025 In this scenario, Punjab will remain stuck at 17 points, allowing Mumbai and Gujarat to secure the top two playoff positions with 18 points each.Mumbai even have a chance of finishing the league stage as top team if MI win their final league match and RCB & GT lose their matches.

On May 26 vs PBKS (7:30 PM IST)

IPL 2025 Playoffs fixtures, Qualifier 1 Live Timings, Venue, final Live Streaming and Telecast

When do the IPL 2025 playoffs begin?

The IPL 2025 playoffs will kick start on May 29 with Qualifier 1

Which teams can play in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 playoffs?

The top two teams on the IPL 2025 points table will play in Qualifier 1, which is scheduled to take place on May 29.

Which teams will lock horns in the Eliminator of the IPL 2025 playoffs?

The 3rd and 4th-placed teams on the IPL 2025 points table will lock horns in the Eliminator , which is scheduled to take place on May 30.

Which teams will lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025?

The losing team of Qualifier 1 and the winning team of the Eliminator will clash in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 on June 1.

When will the IPL 2025 final take place?

The IPL 2025 final is scheduled to take place on June 3.

Which teams can clash in the IPL 2025 final on June 3?

The winner of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Qualifier 2 will clash in the IPL 2025 final on June 3.

