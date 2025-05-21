IPL 2025 points table: top four teams, playoffs venue, top batters bowlers
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has been one of the most unpredictable and competitive seasons in the tournament’s history. Remarkably, after 59 matches, no team had confirmed a spot in the playoffs — a first for the league. However, the picture is now clear, with four teams having officially secured their place in the next stage.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans had already sealed their playoff berths, leaving just one last slot up for grabs. That final spot has now been claimed by Mumbai Indians following a must-win victory over Delhi Capitals. With that win, MI climbed to 16 points — a mark Delhi can no longer reach — officially eliminating the Capitals from contention.
Mumbai rose to the occasion in a high-pressure game, refusing to let the playoff race carry into the final round of league matches. With both MI and DC scheduled to face tough opposition in Punjab next, Hardik Pandya's team ensured there would be no room for uncertainty. Defending a challenging total of 181 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai’s bowlers delivered when it mattered most to complete a dramatic turnaround in their campaign.
The four teams qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs:
* Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
* Punjab Kings (PBKS)
* Gujarat Titans (GT)
* Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2025 Playoff venues:
Qualifier 1 & Eliminator: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur
Qualifier 2 & Final: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
| IPL 2025 Points Table, team rankings, leaderboard
| Teams
| Mat
| Won
| Lost
| Tied
| NR
| Pts
| NRR
| Gujarat Titans (Q)
| 12
| 9
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 18
| 0.795
| Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
| 12
| 8
| 3
| 0
| 1
| 17
| 0.482
| Punjab Kings (Q)
| 12
| 8
| 3
| 0
| 1
| 17
| 0.389
| Mumbai Indians (Q)
| 13
| 8
| 5
| 0
| 0
| 16
| 1.156
| Delhi Capitals (E)
| 13
| 6
| 6
| 0
| 1
| 13
| 0.006
| Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
| 13
| 5
| 6
| 0
| 2
| 12
| 0.193
| Lucknow Super Giants (E)
| 12
| 5
| 7
| 0
| 0
| 10
| -0.469
| Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
| 12
| 3
| 7
| 0
| 1
| 9
| -1.192
| Rajasthan Royals (E)
| 13
| 3
| 10
| 0
| 0
| 6
| -0.701
| Chennai Super Kings (E)
| 12
| 3
| 9
| 0
| 0
| 6
| -0.992
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Leaderboard Update
Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav has surged back into the top three of the IPL 2025 run-scoring charts after a fluent 73-run innings against Delhi Capitals, taking his tally to 583 runs. At the top of the leaderboard is Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan, who extended his run tally to 617 following a solid half-century against Delhi. His fellow opener, Shubman Gill, is not far behind with 601 runs, having also registered another impressive fifty. Rajasthan Royals’ Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the fourth spot with 559 runs, while RCB veteran Virat Kohli sits close behind in fifth place with 505 runs to his name.
| IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
| POS
| Player
| Team
| Runs
| Mat
| Inns
| NO
| HS
| Avg
| BF
| SR
| 100s
| 50s
| 4s
| 6s
| 1
| Sai Sudharsan
| GT
| 617
| 12
| 12
| 1
| 108*
| 56.09
| 393
| 156.99
| 1
| 5
| 68
| 20
| 2
| Shubman Gill
| GT
| 601
| 12
| 12
| 2
| 93*
| 60.1
| 386
| 155.69
| 0
| 6
| 54
| 23
| 3
| Suryakumar Yadav
| MI
| 583
| 13
| 13
| 5
| 73*
| 72.88
| 342
| 170.46
| 0
| 4
| 58
| 30
| 4
| Yashasvi Jaiswal
| RR
| 559
| 14
| 14
| 1
| 75
| 43
| 350
| 159.71
| 0
| 6
| 60
| 28
| 5
| Virat Kohli
| RCB
| 505
| 11
| 11
| 3
| 73*
| 63.13
| 352
| 143.46
| 0
| 7
| 44
| 18
| 6
| KL Rahul
| DC
| 504
| 12
| 12
| 3
| 112*
| 56
| 339
| 148.67
| 1
| 3
| 46
| 20
| 7
| Jos Buttler
| GT
| 500
| 12
| 11
| 4
| 97*
| 71.43
| 305
| 163.93
| 0
| 5
| 49
| 22
| 8
| Prabhsimran Singh
| PBKS
| 458
| 12
| 12
| 0
| 91
| 38.17
| 267
| 171.53
| 0
| 4
| 48
| 25
| 9
| Nicholas Pooran
| LSG
| 455
| 12
| 12
| 1
| 87*
| 41.36
| 230
| 197.82
| 0
| 4
| 40
| 35
| 10
| Mitchell Marsh
| LSG
| 443
| 11
| 11
| 0
| 81
| 40.27
| 282
| 157.09
| 0
| 5
| 42
| 24
IPL 2025 Purple Cap Leaderboard Update
The competition for the Purple Cap in IPL 2025 is just as intense as the Orange Cap battle. Gujarat Titans’ Prasidh Krishna currently tops the wicket-taking charts with 21 scalps to his name. Hot on his heels is Chennai Super Kings’ Noor Ahmad, who also has 21 wickets but falls to second place due to a higher economy rate. Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult remains a strong contender with 19 wickets, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Josh Hazlewood is not far behind, having claimed 18 wickets so far this season.
| IPL 2025 Purple Cap standings
| POS
| Player
| Team
| Wkts
| Mat
| Inns
| Ov
| Runs
| BBI
| Avg
| Econ
| SR
| 4w
| 5w
| 1
| Prasidh Krishna
| GT
| 21
| 12
| 12
| 47
| 369
| 4/41
| 17.57
| 7.85
| 13.42
| 1
| 0
| 2
| Noor Ahmad
| CSK
| 21
| 13
| 13
| 46
| 387
| 4/18
| 18.42
| 8.41
| 13.14
| 2
| 0
| 3
| Trent Boult
| MI
| 19
| 13
| 13
| 44.1
| 374
| 4/26
| 19.68
| 8.46
| 13.94
| 1
| 0
| 4
| Josh Hazlewood
| RCB
| 18
| 10
| 10
| 36.5
| 311
| 4/33
| 17.27
| 8.44
| 12.27
| 1
| 0
| 5
| Varun Chakaravarthy
| KKR
| 17
| 12
| 12
| 47
| 329
| 3/22
| 19.35
| 7
| 16.58
| 0
| 0
| 6
| Arshdeep Singh
| PBKS
| 16
| 12
| 11
| 40.2
| 351
| 3/16
| 21.93
| 8.7
| 15.12
| 0
| 0
| 7
| Vaibhav Arora
| KKR
| 16
| 11
| 11
| 38.3
| 391
| 3/29
| 24.43
| 10.15
| 14.43
| 0
| 0
| 8
| Sai Kishore
| GT
| 15
| 12
| 12
| 33.3
| 294
| 3/30
| 19.6
| 8.77
| 13.4
| 0
| 0
| 9
| Mohammed Siraj
| GT
| 15
| 12
| 12
| 45
| 406
| 4/17
| 27.06
| 9.02
| 18
| 1
| 0
| 10
| Harshal Patel
| SRH
| 15
| 11
| 11
| 38
| 370
| 4/28
| 24.66
| 9.73
| 15.2
| 2
| 0