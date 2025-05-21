IPL 2025 points table: top four teams, playoffs venue, top batters bowlers

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has been one of the most unpredictable and competitive seasons in the tournament’s history. Remarkably, after 59 matches, no team had confirmed a spot in the playoffs — a first for the league. However, the picture is now clear, with four teams having officially secured their place in the next stage.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans had already sealed their playoff berths, leaving just one last slot up for grabs. That final spot has now been claimed by Mumbai Indians following a must-win victory over Delhi Capitals. With that win, MI climbed to 16 points — a mark Delhi can no longer reach — officially eliminating the Capitals from contention.

Mumbai rose to the occasion in a high-pressure game, refusing to let the playoff race carry into the final round of league matches. With both MI and DC scheduled to face tough opposition in Punjab next, Hardik Pandya's team ensured there would be no room for uncertainty. Defending a challenging total of 181 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai’s bowlers delivered when it mattered most to complete a dramatic turnaround in their campaign.

The four teams qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs:

* Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

* Punjab Kings (PBKS)

* Gujarat Titans (GT)

IPL 2025 Playoff venues: Qualifier 1 & Eliminator: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Qualifier 2 & Final: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL 2025 Points Table, team rankings, leaderboard Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Gujarat Titans (Q) 12 9 3 0 0 18 0.795 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 0.482 Punjab Kings (Q) 12 8 3 0 1 17 0.389 Mumbai Indians (Q) 13 8 5 0 0 16 1.156 Delhi Capitals (E) 13 6 6 0 1 13 0.006 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 0 2 12 0.193 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 12 5 7 0 0 10 -0.469 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 12 3 7 0 1 9 -1.192 Rajasthan Royals (E) 13 3 10 0 0 6 -0.701 Chennai Super Kings (E) 12 3 9 0 0 6 -0.992 IPL 2025 Orange Cap Leaderboard Update IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s 1 Sai Sudharsan GT 617 12 12 1 108* 56.09 393 156.99 1 5 68 20 2 Shubman Gill GT 601 12 12 2 93* 60.1 386 155.69 0 6 54 23 3 Suryakumar Yadav MI 583 13 13 5 73* 72.88 342 170.46 0 4 58 30 4 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 559 14 14 1 75 43 350 159.71 0 6 60 28 5 Virat Kohli RCB 505 11 11 3 73* 63.13 352 143.46 0 7 44 18 6 KL Rahul DC 504 12 12 3 112* 56 339 148.67 1 3 46 20 7 Jos Buttler GT 500 12 11 4 97* 71.43 305 163.93 0 5 49 22 8 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 458 12 12 0 91 38.17 267 171.53 0 4 48 25 9 Nicholas Pooran LSG 455 12 12 1 87* 41.36 230 197.82 0 4 40 35 10 Mitchell Marsh LSG 443 11 11 0 81 40.27 282 157.09 0 5 42 24 Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav has surged back into the top three of the IPL 2025 run-scoring charts after a fluent 73-run innings against Delhi Capitals, taking his tally to 583 runs. At the top of the leaderboard is Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan, who extended his run tally to 617 following a solid half-century against Delhi. His fellow opener, Shubman Gill, is not far behind with 601 runs, having also registered another impressive fifty. Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal holds the fourth spot with 559 runs, while RCB veteran Virat Kohli sits close behind in fifth place with 505 runs to his name. IPL 2025 Purple Cap Leaderboard Update

The competition for the Purple Cap in IPL 2025 is just as intense as the Orange Cap battle. Gujarat Titans’ Prasidh Krishna currently tops the wicket-taking charts with 21 scalps to his name. Hot on his heels is Chennai Super Kings’ Noor Ahmad, who also has 21 wickets but falls to second place due to a higher economy rate. Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult remains a strong contender with 19 wickets, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Josh Hazlewood is not far behind, having claimed 18 wickets so far this season.