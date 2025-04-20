IPL 2025 points table: Dhoni highlights reason for CSK's 10th-place ranking

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni pulled no punches in his assessment of the team’s performance on Sunday following their defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, acknowledging that CSK were “quite below par” and failed to execute their plans in both innings.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK playoffs scenarios - Win remaining matches to reach 16 points Speaking after the match, Dhoni urged the team not to be swayed by emotions and to remain grounded in their assessment. "We need to realise, we are successful because we play good cricket. But we need not get too emotional. We need to see if we are playing the right form of cricket, trying to put the right amount of runs."

CSK’s bowling also came under pressure, with Dhoni pointing to early powerplay overs as a key turning point. "If you give away too many in the first six... It wasn’t like it was coming on nicely," he said, adding that fielding lapses were hurting the team. "A few more catches will help, we are trying to plug in the holes."

Mumbai indians registered their first victory against rival CSK, whose encounters as termed as El Clásico, in five attempts.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Updated points table, team rankings, top ten batters and bowlers Dhoni underlined key tactical missteps, particularly around the timing of CSK’s batting acceleration. “We were quite below par. Knew dew would come in the second half. Bumrah is one of the best death bowlers in the world, MI started their death bowling early, we should have started our slog early,” he said, reflecting on how the team missed a chance to capitalise with the bat.

With CSK’s playoff hopes now hanging by a thread, Dhoni hinted at potential changes in approach if the team fails to qualify. "Take one game at a time. Look at the combinations for the next season, if we don’t qualify," he said.

The loss marked CSK’s sixth in eight games this season, placing the five-time champions near the bottom of the points table and making every remaining fixture a virtual knockout.

Dhoni praised the youngest player of CSK for his smart shot selection. “Mhatre batted well, he picked his shots well. He wanted to play his shots, but we also haven’t seen him much. Oddball was gripping. They played spin well. We never had a par score,” he admitted.