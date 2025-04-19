IPL 2025: Updated points table, team rankings, top ten batters and bowlers

The journey to the league stage of IPL 2025 is halfway done, as Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals in match number 35 today at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium to reclaim their place at the top of the points table, with the same 10 points as Delhi Capitals but a better net run rate. Punjab Kings, who beat RCB on Friday in a rain-curtailed match, are third on the table with ten points from seven matches.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants are the next two in the list with 8 points each. However, LSG is playing RR at the moment in Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium, and a win for them can put them in the number four spot ahead of RCB.
IPL 2025 points table:
|IPL 2025 Points table
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Gujarat Titans
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0.984
|Delhi Capitals
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0.589
|Punjab Kings
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|0.308
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0.446
|Lucknow Super Giants
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0.086
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0.547
|Mumbai Indians
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|6
|0.239
|Rajasthan Royals
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-0.714
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-1.217
|Chennai Super Kings
|7
|2
|5
|0
|0
|4
|-1.276
What do all 10 teams need to do to confirm their place in the playoffs?
If we look at the history of IPL, 16 points at the points table have proven more than enough for any team to book their place in the final four. Keeping that record in mind, check which team needs how many wins to book their place in the playoffs of IPL 2025.
- Gujarat Titans: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 3
- Delhi Capitals: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 3
- Punjab Kings: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 3
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 4
- Lucknow Super Giants: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 4
- Kolkata Knight Riders: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 5
- Mumbai Indians: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 5
- Rajasthan Royals: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 6
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 6
- Chennai Super Kings: Matches left – 7; Wins needed – 6
Who is leading the IPL 2025 Orange cap leaderboard?
Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan replaced LSG’s Nicholas Pooran as the leading run scorer in IPL 2025 after his 25-run innings against DC today. LSG’s Mitchell Marsh is still going strong at number three and is followed by DC’s KL Rahul and MI’s Suryakumar Yadav at the number four and five spots.
|IPL 2025 top batters
|POS
|Player
|Team
|Runs
|Matches
|Innings
|NO
|Highest Score
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|1
|Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|365
|7
|7
|0
|82
|0
|4
|36
|14
|2
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|358
|8
|8
|2
|87*
|0
|4
|28
|31
|3
|Jos Buttler
|GT
|315
|7
|7
|2
|97*
|0
|3
|32
|13
|4
|Mitchell Marsh
|LSG
|299
|7
|7
|0
|81
|0
|4
|30
|17
|5
|K L Rahul
|DC
|266
|6
|6
|1
|93*
|0
|2
|22
|13
|6
|Surya Kumar Yadav
|MI
|265
|7
|7
|1
|67
|0
|1
|27
|12
|7
|Shreyas Iyer
|PBKS
|257
|7
|7
|2
|97*
|0
|3
|16
|20
|8
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|249
|7
|7
|2
|67
|0
|3
|20
|10
|9
|Travis Head
|SRH
|242
|7
|7
|0
|67
|0
|2
|33
|9
|10
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|233
|8
|7
|0
|75
|0
|3
|20
|13
Who is leading the IPL 2025 Purple cap leaderboard?
GT pacer Prasidh Krishna recorded a brilliant 4 for 41 spell today against DC to replace CSK’s Noor Hamed as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2025, for the first time since the latter secured that position after his first match against MI.
|IPL 2025 top wicket-takers list
|Player
|Team
|Wkts
|Mat
|Inns
|BBI
|4w
|5w
|Prasidh Krishna
|GT
|14
|7
|7
|4 for 41
|1
|0
|Noor Ahmad
|CSK
|12
|7
|7
|4 for 18
|1
|0
|Josh Hazlewood
|RCB
|12
|7
|7
|3 for 14
|0
|0
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|12
|7
|7
|3 for 22
|0
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|GT
|11
|7
|7
|4 for 17
|1
|0
|Khaleel Ahmed
|CSK
|11
|7
|7
|3 for 29
|0
|0
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|11
|6
|6
|5 for 36
|0
|1
|Shardul Thakur
|LSG
|11
|7
|7
|4 for 34
|1
|0
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|KKR
|10
|7
|7
|3 for 22
|0
|0
|Sai Kishore
|GT
|10
|7
|6
|3 for 30
|0
|0
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|10
|7
|7
|3 for 43
|0
|0
|Harshit Rana
|KKR
|10
|7
|7
|3 for 25
|0
|0
|Mitchell Starc
|DC
|10
|7
|6
|5 for 35
|0
|1
|Digvesh Singh
|LSG
|9
|7
|7
|2 for 30
|0
|0
|Harshal Patel
|SRH
|9
|6
|6
|4 for 42
|1
|0