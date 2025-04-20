IPL 2025: Why CSK took field against MI wearing black armband at Wankhede

The second El Clasico of IPL 2025, featuring five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, took place today at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. However, one thing that drew everyone’s attention was the team in yellow walking onto the field wearing black armbands. While no official announcement has been made by the team management so far, it is expected that CSK is wearing the black armbands to mourn the death of CSK and Kiwi batter Devon Conway’s father, who passed away recently.

Age (Years: Days) Player Opponent Venue Year 17y 278d Ayush Mhatre MI Wankhede 2025 18y 139d Abhinav Mukund RR Chennai 2008 19y 123d Ankit Rajpoot MI Chennai 2013 19y 148d Matheesha Pathirana GT Wankhede 2022 20y 79d Noor Ahmad MI Chennai 2025

Earlier today, Ayush Mhatre made history by becoming the youngest player to make his IPL debut for CSK at the age of 17 years and 278 days. He broke the record of Abhinav Mukund, who made his CSK debut at the age of 18 years and 139 days during the inaugural season in 2008.In the match Mumbai Indians cruised to a dominant nine-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, chasing down 177 with over four overs to spare. Rohit Sharma (76 not out off 45 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out off 30 balls) dismantled CSK's bowling, chasing the target effortlessly. Rohit’s aggressive knock included four fours and six sixes, while Surya’s destructive 68 featured five fours and six sixes, as the duo added an unbeaten 114-run partnership.Earlier, CSK posted a challenging total of 176/5, thanks to half-centuries from Shivam Dube (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (53*), with debutant Ayush Mhatre contributing a quick-fire 32. However, MI's disciplined bowling, especially from Ashwani Kumar and Hardik Pandya, kept CSK in check. MI’s impressive chase saw them move to sixth in the points table, with a clinical all-round performance.