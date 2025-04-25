IPL 2025: What all 10 teams need to do to qualify for the playoffs?

The race for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has started to heat up, with just 28 matches left in the league stage. Currently, the top six teams — Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants — are the front runners to book their place in the playoffs. However, the bottom four teams — Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Chennai Super Kings — still have a chance to turn the table and pull off a miraculous comeback to book their place in the playoffs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Chepauk Stadium Historically, 16 points — that is, 8 wins in 14 matches — is expected to be a par total for any team to book their place in the playoffs. However, over the course of 17 seasons of the IPL, on 10 occasions teams have confirmed their place in the playoffs with just 14 points. On two of those occasions, teams have gone on to secure the trophy. Deccan Chargers first did it in 2009 before CSK recreated the scenario in 2010.

In 2019, SRH booked their place in the playoffs with just 12 points, the lowest points total for any team in the history of the IPL to qualify for the playoffs.

Now, keeping all this in mind, what do the ten teams in IPL 2025 need to do to secure a final four finish this season? Let us take a look.

Gujarat Titans (GT) – 12 points (6 matches left)

Gujarat Titans are in an excellent position as they look to secure a spot in the playoffs. With 12 points already in hand, just two more wins will take them to the desired 16-point mark. Their remaining schedule features a mix of home and away games, giving them various opportunities to capitalise on momentum. The Titans have been playing cohesive cricket and are well-placed not only to qualify but also to aim for a top-two finish with a strong run in their upcoming fixtures.

Remaining matches:

April 28 – vs Rajasthan Royals (Away)

May 2 – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Home)

May 6 – vs Mumbai Indians (Away)

May 11 – vs Delhi Capitals (Away)

May 14 – vs Lucknow Super Giants (Home)

May 18 – vs Chennai Super Kings (Home)

Delhi Capitals (DC) – 12 points (6 matches left)

Delhi Capitals have shown excellent form this season and are in a strong position to push for the playoffs. With six games remaining, just two more wins will take them to 16 points. The Capitals will benefit from a good mix of home and away games that offer chances to maintain momentum. Their balanced squad and recent performances suggest they can confidently build towards a top-tier finish in the league stage.

Remaining matches:

April 27 – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Home)

April 29 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Home)

May 5 – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Away)

May 8 – vs Punjab Kings (Away)

May 11 – vs Gujarat Titans (Home)

May 15 – vs Mumbai Indians (Away)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) – 12 points (5 matches left)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are in an exciting position heading into the final leg of the league stage. With five matches left to play, just two more wins will secure their place in the playoffs. A strong finish could even see them push into the top two. Their consistency so far has laid a solid foundation, and with matches still to come against key opponents, they can shape their destiny positively in the coming weeks.

Remaining matches:

April 27 – vs Delhi Capitals (Away)

May 3 – vs Chennai Super Kings (Home)

May 9 – vs Lucknow Super Giants (Away)

May 13 – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Home)

May 17 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Home)

Mumbai Indians (MI) – 10 points (5 matches left)

Mumbai Indians are well-positioned to make a strong push towards playoff qualification. With five matches left, three wins would take them to the 16-point threshold. Their remaining schedule includes some exciting matchups, and with their experience and quality, MI have what it takes to deliver consistent results in these key games. Each match is a valuable opportunity to secure their playoff berth and possibly go even further.

Remaining matches:

April 27 – vs Lucknow Super Giants (Home)

May 1 – vs Rajasthan Royals (Away)

May 6 – vs Gujarat Titans (Home)

May 11 – vs Punjab Kings (Away)

May 15 – vs Delhi Capitals (Home)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 10 points (6 matches left)

Punjab Kings have everything to play for with six matches remaining in the league. They are just three wins away from hitting the all-important 16-point mark, and their upcoming fixtures provide a great mix of home and away contests. With form and determination on their side, PBKS have a fantastic chance to make a spirited playoff run and finish the league stage on a high.

Remaining matches:

April 26 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Away)

April 30 – vs Chennai Super Kings (Away)

May 4 – vs Lucknow Super Giants (Home)

May 8 – vs Delhi Capitals (Home)

May 11 – vs Mumbai Indians (Home)

May 16 – vs Rajasthan Royals (Away)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) – 10 points (5 matches left)

Lucknow Super Giants are nicely placed to challenge for a playoff position. With five matches remaining, three victories would take them to 16 points, and their schedule includes key matchups where they can gain momentum. LSG have shown resilience this season, and a strong finish in their remaining games can see them well within the top four.

Remaining matches:

April 27 – vs Mumbai Indians (Away)

May 4 – vs Punjab Kings (Away)

May 9 – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Home)

May 14 – vs Gujarat Titans (Away)

May 18 – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Home)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 6 points (6 matches left)

Kolkata Knight Riders are entering a decisive phase in their campaign with six matches still to go. A winning streak from here would propel them to 18 points and a strong chance at qualification. Their schedule includes high-stakes matches both home and away, and by maximising these opportunities, KKR can spark a memorable charge into the top four.

Remaining matches:

April 26 – vs Punjab Kings (Home)

April 29 – vs Delhi Capitals (Away)

May 4 – vs Rajasthan Royals (Home)

May 7 – vs Chennai Super Kings (Home)

May 10 – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Away)

May 17 – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 4 points (5 matches left)

Rajasthan Royals have an exciting chance to build momentum in the final leg of the season. With five matches remaining, a winning run can bring them up to 14 points, keeping them in contention depending on other results and NRR. Their upcoming schedule gives them opportunities to face direct competitors and make a strong case for a late surge towards the playoffs.

Remaining matches:

April 28 – vs Gujarat Titans (Home)

May 1 – vs Mumbai Indians (Home)

May 4 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Away)

May 12 – vs Chennai Super Kings (Away)

May 16 – vs Punjab Kings (Home)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 4 points (6 matches left)

Sunrisers Hyderabad are looking at a bright pathway ahead with six games still in hand. Winning four or more of these would keep them right in the mix for qualification. With several home games and matchups against key contenders, SRH have the perfect stage to build momentum and end the league stage on a strong note.

Remaining matches:

April 25 – vs Chennai Super Kings (Away)

May 2 – vs Gujarat Titans (Away)

May 5 – vs Delhi Capitals (Home)

May 10 – vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Home)

May 13 – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away)

May 18 – vs Lucknow Super Giants (Away)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 4 points (6 matches left)

Chennai Super Kings are entering a thrilling stretch of the tournament with six matches ahead. A winning streak from here could take them to 16 points and a strong position in the playoffs race. With three home matches and experienced players in the mix, CSK are well-equipped to deliver quality performances and make a spirited charge up the table.

Remaining matches:

April 25 – vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (Home)

April 30 – vs Punjab Kings (Home)

May 3 – vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Away)

May 12 – vs Rajasthan Royals (Home)

May 18 – vs Gujarat Titans (Away)

IPL 2025 points table: