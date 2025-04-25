IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH head-to-head, Chennai weather forecast, toss stats

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Chepauk Stadium In match number 43 of IPL 2025 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, April 25. This will be a bottom-table battle as CSK and SRH are currently 10th and 9th in the points table respectively.

Despite being two of the best teams historically, CSK and SRH have suffered miserably this season for different yet similar reasons. CSK are taking a safe approach and are failing to score enough runs, while SRH are still trying to go all out with the bat and are losing wickets in bunches, eventually failing to score enough runs.

CSK look a little stronger on the bowling side so far and will be the favourites to win the game on Friday. But before the match begins, let us take a look at how these teams have performed against each other historically.

CSK vs SRH head-to-head

Overall

Total matches played: 22

CSK won: 16

SRH won: 6

N/R: 0

CSK vs SRH head-to-head at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Matches played: 5

CSK won: 5

SRH won: 0

N/R: 0

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: Toss stats (since IPL 2024)

Total matches: 13

Batting 1st wins: 5

Batting 2nd wins: 8

Average 1st innings score: 172/7

Winning trends by 1st innings score

When 1st innings score is 190 or above:

Matches: 4

Batting 1st wins: 3

Batting 2nd wins: 1

When 1st innings score is below 190:

Matches: 9

Batting 1st wins: 2

Batting 2nd wins: 7

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai: CSK vs SRH weather forecast

The weather in Chennai for Friday’s game is expected to be sunny and ideal for an exciting contest. Temperatures will range between 33°C and 29°C, with wind speeds around 20 kph. Humidity will hover around 80 per cent, making dew a potential factor during the second innings and likely to impact the decision of the toss-winning side.

Top performers in CSK vs SRH matches

In matches between CSK and SRH, several players have consistently delivered standout performances. Suresh Raina leads the run-scoring charts with 434 runs, closely followed by MS Dhoni with 430 runs. Kane Williamson has also made a strong impact, scoring 417 runs, while David Warner has contributed 405 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad rounds out the top five with 394 runs to his name. On the bowling front, Dwayne Bravo has been the most successful, claiming 20 wickets. He is followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has taken 11 wickets, while T Natarajan, Rashid Khan, and Deepak Chahar have all picked up 10 wickets each, showcasing their effectiveness in these high-profile encounters.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The last clash between CSK and SRH was at this very venue during match number 46 of IPL 2024. CSK, batting first with the help of a 98-run innings from skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, posted 212 for 3 on the board. In reply, SRH were bundled out for just 134 as the home team walked away with an easy 78-run victory.