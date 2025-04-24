IPL 2025: RR are not using their resources efficiently, says Anil Kumble

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Top five players to watch out for during RCB vs RR match The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), i.e., IPL 2025, has been anything but a smooth ride for the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals. They have lost six of their eight matches so far and have failed to chase down nine runs in the final over in their last two matches against DC and LSG. The double R are set to face RCB at M Chinnaswamy today in hopes of reigniting their season. However, before that, former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble spoke to the media about the match, where he mentioned that RR are not using their players efficiently, which is costing them matches.

Moreover, Anil Kumble also praised the young spinners of IPL 2025, calling them more mature than what youngsters used to be before.

RR’s inconsistency and powerplay tactics under scrutiny

Kumble pointed out that Rajasthan Royals need to introspect after letting several games slip from strong positions. He emphasised that although RR possess the firepower to beat any team, their tendency to allow matches to drift until the final over has proven costly. The absence of skipper Sanju Samson, he added, has only intensified their struggles in closing out games.

He suggested RR must identify and back in-form players early in the innings, allowing them more time at the crease. Against RCB, Kumble felt the powerplay would be particularly crucial. He indicated that RR might consider starting with a spinner like Maheesh Theekshana and strategise around Jofra Archer’s match-up with Virat Kohli and Phil Salt. He noted that Rahul Dravid’s deep knowledge of the Chinnaswamy surface would help shape an effective plan.

Kumble: “Flexibility is key in T20s”

Reflecting on RR’s close defeats, including their Super Over loss to Delhi Capitals, Kumble stressed that rigid batting orders can cost teams in high-pressure games. He warned against relying too heavily on right-left batting combinations, pointing out that bringing in a finisher like Shimron Hetmyer earlier—when the required run rate is manageable—could be a smarter move.

He explained that T20 teams must be adaptable and proactive in adjusting to game situations, especially when chasing or defending tight totals. According to Kumble, Rajasthan’s failure to do so has been a recurring issue this season.

RCB’s batting approach at Chinnaswamy needs rethink

Speaking about RCB’s home performances, Kumble highlighted that batting first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium has posed unique challenges this season. He mentioned that while totals below 200 are traditionally considered unsafe here, the 2025 pitch has behaved differently—offering a sticky, spongy surface that has helped bowlers.

Kumble suggested that long partnerships from experienced players like Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal were key to setting a strong platform. This, he said, would allow aggressive players like Phil Salt and Rajat Patidar to play with freedom later in the innings. Despite the difficult batting conditions, he expressed confidence that Kohli could adjust and lead from the front.

Rising stars earn high praise

Kumble also took a moment to appreciate the young talents making waves in IPL 2025, singling out RCB’s spinner Suyash Sharma for his consistency and growth. He praised Sharma’s ability to bowl with pace and variation, including a deceptive top-spinner and a sharp leg-break, despite an unorthodox action.

He added that Sharma’s maturity has shone through even on batting-friendly surfaces like Chinnaswamy. Alongside Sharma, Kumble acknowledged other emerging spinners like Digvesh Singh Rathi and Vignesh Puthur, noting that the future of Indian spin looks promising.