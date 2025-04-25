IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH pitch report, highest score, stats of Chepauk Stadium

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: CSK vs SRH Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, April 25, in Match number 43 of IPL 2025. This is a vital fixture for both sides as they desperately need a win to stay alive in the playoff race. Currently, both CSK and SRH have just four points in 8 matches, and any more loss will end their chances of reaching 16 points required to qualify for the playoffs without depending on other results.

If we talk about team performances, both CSK and SRH have failed to deliver with bat and ball alike, something they will like to change on Friday. But before they take the field for this all-important match, let us take a look at how the pitch is expected to react and what the key stats of the venue are in recent years.

Chepauk Stadium, Chennai: Pitch report for CSK vs SRH IPL 2025

The Chepauk surface has proven to be one of the toughest for batters so far in IPL 2025. Across the four matches played at this venue, runs have come at an average of just 23.2 and a scoring rate of 8.1 – the lowest among all 12 venues used in the tournament this season.

The track has been slow and gripping, offering turn and keeping the spinners firmly in the game. As expected, spin bowlers have fared significantly better than pacers, consistently controlling the game and applying pressure in the middle overs. While batters have had to work hard for their runs, teams that build partnerships and adapt to the conditions have found some success.

Expect another challenging surface, where timing the ball will not be easy and spin will play a key role, especially as the game progresses. A score around 160-170 could be competitive if dew does not come into play.

Key cricket stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium (T20s since 2024 IPL)

Total matches: 13

Batting 1st wins: 5

Batting 2nd wins: 8

Average 1st innings score: 172/7

Lowest total defended: 175

Highest target chased: 211

200+ totals: 4 times in 13 matches

Average sixes per match: 13

Bowling stats:

Pace bowlers:

Overs %: 63%

Wickets: 93

Average: 27.2

Economy rate: 8.8

Spinners:

Overs %: 37%

Wickets: 45

Average: 28.8

Economy rate: 7.6

Winning trends by 1st innings score

When 1st innings score is 190 or above:

Matches: 4

Batting 1st wins: 3

Batting 2nd wins: 1

When 1st innings score is below 190:

Matches: 9

Batting 1st wins: 2

Batting 2nd wins: 7

Recent match at MA Chidambaram Stadium

The last IPL match here was Match 25 of IPL 2025 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR invited CSK to bat first. Despite being one of the strongest teams at their home ground historically, CSK failed to deliver and could only post 103 for 9 after playing the full 20 overs. In reply, KKR chased down the total in just 10.1 overs with 8 wickets to spare.

Other key stats at MA Chidambaram Stadium

Chepauk Stadium has hosted a total of 89 IPL matches. Teams batting first have won 51 of those games, accounting for approximately 57.3 per cent, while teams chasing have emerged victorious in 38 matches, or 42.7 per cent of the time. The highest team total recorded at this venue is 246/5 by Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals in 2010, while the lowest total is 70 all out by Royal Challengers Bangalore against CSK in 2019. The highest successful run chase came recently in 2024, when Lucknow Super Giants chased down 213/4 in 19.3 overs against CSK. The lowest total successfully defended at the ground is 126/8, achieved by RCB against CSK back in 2008. On average, the first innings score at Chepauk stands at 164. The highest individual score at the venue is Murali Vijay’s blistering 127 off 56 balls for CSK against RR in 2010. Suresh Raina holds the record for most runs at the ground, amassing 1,498 runs in 55 innings. Across all matches, a total of 961 sixes have been hit, with MS Dhoni leading the six-hitting charts at the venue with 77 maximums in 63 innings.