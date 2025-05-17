Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 points table: Updated team rankings; Orange, Purple cap standings

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:52 PM IST
The 2016 IPL champions, Gujarat Titans, are leading IPL 2025 as of Saturday, May 17, with a total of 16 points under their belt after 11 matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are ranked second, also with 16 points but with an inferior net run rate to GT.
 
Punjab Kings (15 points), Mumbai Indians (14 points), and Delhi Capitals (13 points) follow closely in the standings.
 
Among the frontrunners, Gujarat Titans, RCB, and PBKS are just one win away from securing a playoff berth, while MI and DC must win at least two of their remaining games to stay in contention.
 
Kolkata Knight Riders, the reigning champions, sit sixth with 11 points and are on the brink of elimination from the playoff race.
 
Lucknow Super Giants still have a mathematical chance of making it to the playoffs. With 10 points from 11 matches, they must win all three of their remaining fixtures once the league resumes.
 
On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, and Chennai Super Kings are the only teams heading into the break with no hope of playoff qualification in IPL 2025. 

POS TEAM P W L NR NRR
1 GT 11 8 3 0 0.793
2 RCB 11 8 3 0 0.482
3 PBKS 11 7 3 1 0.376
4 MI 12 7 5 0 1.156
5 DC 11 6 4 1 0.362
6 KKR 12 5 6 1 0.193
7 LSG 11 5 6 0 -0.469
8 SRH 11 3 7 1 -1.192
9 RR 12 3 9 0 -0.718
10 CSK 12 3 9 0 -0.992
 
IPL 2025 Orange Cap Leaderboard
 
IPL 2025 has delivered one of the tightest Orange Cap races in tournament history, with only 10 runs separating the top five run-scorers. Currently, Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav sits at the top with 510 runs, closely followed by Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan (509 runs) and Shubman Gill (508 runs). RCB’s Virat Kohli is just behind with 505 runs, while GT’s Jos Buttler rounds off the top five with 500 runs to his name. 
IPL 2025 Orange Cap standings
POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Suryakumar Yadav MI 510 12 12 4 68* 63.75 299 170.56 0 3 51 26
2 Sai Sudharsan GT 509 11 11 0 82 46.27 332 153.31 0 5 56 16
3 Shubman Gill GT 508 11 11 1 90 50.8 333 152.55 0 5 51 16
4 Virat Kohli RCB 505 11 11 3 73* 63.13 352 143.46 0 7 44 18
5 Jos Buttler GT 500 11 11 4 97* 71.43 305 163.93 0 5 49 22
6 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 473 12 12 1 75 43 306 154.57 0 5 46 25
7 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 437 11 11 0 91 39.73 257 170.03 0 4 45 24
8 Nicholas Pooran LSG 410 11 11 1 87* 41 204 200.98 0 4 34 34
9 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 405 11 11 3 97* 50.63 224 180.8 0 4 27 27
10 KL Rahul DC 381 10 10 2 93* 47.63 268 142.16 0 3 30 16
 
IPL 2025 Purple Cap Leaderboard
 
The competition for the Purple Cap in IPL 2025 is just as intense as the battle for the Orange Cap. Gujarat Titans’ Prasidh Krishna currently tops the chart with 20 wickets. Close behind is Chennai Super Kings’ Noor Ahmad, who also has 20 wickets but trails due to a higher economy rate. RCB’s Josh Hazlewood and Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult follow closely, each having taken 18 wickets so far in the tournament. 
IPL 2025 Purple Cap standings
POS Player Team Wkts Mat Inns BBI Avg 4w 5w
1 Prasidh Krishna GT 20 11 11 4 for 41 16.45 1 0
2 Noor Ahmad CSK 20 12 12 4 for 18 17.25 2 0
3 Josh Hazlewood RCB 18 10 10 4 for 33 17.27 1 0
4 Trent Boult MI 18 12 12 4 for 26 19.88 1 0
5 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 17 12 12 3 for 22 19.29 0 0
6 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 16 11 10 3 for 16 18.18 0 0
7 Mohammed Siraj GT 15 11 11 4 for 17 24.6 1 0
8 Harshit Rana KKR 15 12 12 3 for 25 25.93 0 0
9 Sai Kishore GT 14 11 11 3 for 30 17.64 0 0
10 Krunal Pandya RCB 14 11 11 4 for 45 21.42 1 0
   
First Published: May 17 2025 | 9:52 PM IST

