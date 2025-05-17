RCB qualification scenarios: Can Kohli's team make it to IPL 2025 playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) had one foot in the IPL 2025 playoffs when the league was suspended for a week due to India-Pakistan border tensions. Eyeing their first title in 18 seasons, RCB return to action today as they host defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB have a chance to climb to the top of the IPL 2025 points table if they defeat Kolkata Knight Riders today.

If RCB win their remaining two matches after today, Virat Kohli’s team is expected to finish the IPL 2025 league phase with 22 points.

RCB’s Qualification Scenarios for IPL 2025 Playoffs

Scenario 1: Win All 3 Matches

If RCB win all three remaining matches, they will finish with 22 points and will certainly qualify for the playoffs.

Scenario 2: Win 2 of the 3 remaining matches

If Royal Challengers win two of their remaining three matches, they will end the league phase with 20 points and could finish among the top two teams on the IPL 2025 points table. For that to happen, RCB will need Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to lose at least one of their remaining three matches.

Scenario 3: Win only 1 of the 3 remaining matches

In this case, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will end the league phase with 18 points. They could still qualify for the playoffs, but a top-two finish would no longer be guaranteed.

Scenario 4: Lose all 3 remaining matches

If RCB lose all three remaining matches, they will finish the league phase with just 16 points. They would then require favourable results from other teams to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. However, a top-two finish would be completely out of reach.