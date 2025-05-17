IPL 2025: RCB vs KKR head-to-head, Bengaluru weather forecast, toss stats

ALSO READ: Bumrah, Hardik, Surya congratulate Rohit on stand in Wankhede named on him Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the returning fixture of IPL 2025 after a 10-day suspension, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 17, in match number 58 of IPL 2025. This will be a do-or-die match for KKR, who are currently at the number six spot on the points table with just 11 points in 12 matches. One more loss will mean the defending champions could only reach a maximum of 13 points — which will not be enough to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

On the other hand, RCB will also be looking for a win to secure their position in the playoffs of IPL 2025.

RCB vs KKR Head-to-head

Overall

Total Matches Played: 35

RCB Won: 15

KKR Won: 20

No Result: 0

Head-to-head at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

RCB and KKR have played against each other 13 times at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, out of which KKR have won nine times, while RCB have won just four times.

Also Read

Toss stats: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (in IPL 2025)

Matches: 5

Bat 1st Won: 2

Bat 2nd Won: 3

Avg 1st Inns score: 180/7 (Run rate: 8.99)

Lowest Total Defended: 205

Highest Target Chased: 170

200+ Totals: 3 times in 5 matches

Sixes per match (excl. shortened matches): 20

Bowling stats:

Pace: Overs % – 62, Wkts – 40, Avg – 27.2, Eco – 9.6, SR – 16.9

Spin: Overs % – 38, Wkts – 16, Avg – 36.2, Eco – 8.4, SR – 25.9

Winning score at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (in IPL 2025)

1st Inns score 180 or above: Matches – 2, Bat 1st Won – 2, Bat 2nd Won – 0

1st Inns score less than 180: Matches – 3, Bat 1st Won – 0, Bat 2nd Won – 3

Bengaluru weather forecast: RCB vs KKR, IPL 2025

The weather in Bengaluru on Saturday for the RCB vs KKR match is less than ideal. There are high chances of rain starting at 2 pm IST, and it is predicted to continue throughout the rest of the day, which means we might have another washout match of the season on our hands.

Top performers in RCB vs KKR matches

Over the years, the RCB vs KKR rivalry has seen some standout individual performances, with Virat Kohli leading the charts by a distance. The former RCB captain has amassed 962 runs, making him the top run-scorer in this fixture’s history. He is followed by big-hitting Chris Gayle with 631 runs, while Gautam Gambhir, who once led KKR to glory, contributed 530 runs. AB de Villiers, another RCB legend, added 475 runs, and Jacques Kallis, who represented both teams during his IPL career, chipped in with 420 runs.

In the bowling department, Sunil Narine tops the list with 26 wickets, consistently troubling RCB with his variations. Yuzvendra Chahal, formerly RCB’s lead spinner, claimed 19 wickets against KKR. Both Vinay Kumar and Andre Russell have 17 wickets each, while Varun Chakravarthy has made his mark in recent seasons with 14 wickets, underlining his impact in this fixture.

What happened when these two teams last met in IPL 2025?

The last meeting between KKR and RCB took place in the opening fixture of IPL 2025. KKR batted first and posted 174 for 8. In reply, RCB chased down the total with seven wickets and 22 balls to spare, thanks to half-centuries from Phil Salt (56) and Virat Kohli (59 not out).