IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial IPL 2025 clash on tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match marks the league’s return after a 10-day pause due to India-Pakistan border tensions.
The toss between RCB and KKR has been delyaed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru
RCB, positioned second on the table with 16 points from 11 matches, are aiming to seal a playoff spot with a victory. Meanwhile, defending champions KKR are placed sixth with 11 points from 12 games and face a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli following his recent announcement to retire from Test cricket. While both sides need to find their rhythm quickly, RCB appear more prepared, especially with the return of key overseas players and encouraging fitness updates on captain Rajat Patidar.