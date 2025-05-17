IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

The toss between RCB and KKR has been delyaed due to heavy rain in Bengaluru RCB, positioned second on the table with 16 points from 11 matches, are aiming to seal a playoff spot with a victory. Meanwhile, defending champions KKR are placed sixth with 11 points from 12 games and face a must-win situation to keep their playoff hopes alive. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli following his recent announcement to retire from Test cricket. While both sides need to find their rhythm quickly, RCB appear more prepared, especially with the return of key overseas players and encouraging fitness updates on captain Rajat Patidar. Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders in a crucial IPL 2025 clash on tonight at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The match marks the league’s return after a 10-day pause due to India-Pakistan border tensions.

But how can you watch the match on your TV and mobile phone across the globe? Take a look.

IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR broadcast details

IPL 2025 RCB vs KKR broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RCB vs KKR in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders take place in IPL 2025?

The RCB vs KKR match is scheduled for Saturday, May 17, 2025.

What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders match in IPL 2025?

The match will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the toss take place for the RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2025 start?

The RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the RCB vs KKR match in IPL 2025 in India?

The RCB vs KKR match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the RCB vs KKR match live in India?

You can stream the RCB vs KKR match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.