IPL 2025 today's match: RCB vs KKR playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: IPL 2025, RCB vs KKR: Bengaluru weather forecast, hourly rain forecast A tense pause in the IPL due to border tensions will give way to a blockbuster showdown as Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. The break may have dulled momentum, but with high stakes on both sides, the fire is bound to reignite quickly. RCB, riding high with four straight wins, are on the cusp of playoff qualification. In contrast, KKR must win to stay alive in the race. Virat Kohli’s presence adds an emotional dimension, fresh off his surprise Test retirement. Fans are expected to show up in whites to honour the legend, setting a charged backdrop. Questions over rhythm, form, and intensity loom large after a 10-day disruption, but the pressure promises compelling cricket. Both teams will need to shake off the rust and hit the ground running—RCB to secure their top-tier finish, KKR to simply survive.

Rajat Patidar captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 11

Wins: 8

Losses: 3

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 72.72%

Ajinkya Rahane captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 12

Wins: 5

Losses: 6

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 41.66%

RCB playing 11 vs KKR (Probable)

RCB enter the contest in a strong position, bolstered by the return of key overseas stars including Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Tim David and Liam Livingstone. Rajat Patidar’s return to the nets after a finger injury is a timely boost, even as the franchise remains without Devdutt Padikkal and Josh Hazlewood—two critical absentees. Mayank Agarwal is expected to fill the void left by Padikkal. Hazlewood’s shoulder injury remains a lingering concern, with no official update on his status. Despite those setbacks, RCB appear better equipped to handle the post-break transition, with a stable core and playoff qualification within touching distance.

RCB playing 11 and impact subs (Probable): Jacob Bethell / Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi / Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Also Read

Impact player: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

RCB squad for IPL 2025:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

KKR playing 11 vs RCB (Probable)

KKR’s campaign teeters on the edge, and the loss of Moeen Ali to viral fever is another blow to an already shaky season. While the bowling unit, led by Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, has often stood tall, the batting has faltered too frequently. The onus will be on Ajinkya Rahane and young Angkrish Raghuvanshi—the few consistent run-scorers—to carry the load. Big names like Andre Russell and Rinku Singh must deliver if KKR hope to challenge RCB’s momentum. With just two wins in their last three, the Knight Riders must rediscover form and urgency—fast.

KKR playing 11 and impact subs (Probable): Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact player: Harshit Rana

KKR squad for IPL 2025:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Mayank Markande, Ramandeep Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Chetan Sakariya, Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Moeen Ali, Spencer Johnson

RCB vs KKR key player battles: