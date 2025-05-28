IPL 2025, Qualifier 1: RCB vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

In the Qualifier 1 of 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) at new PCA Stadium in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Two title-hungry teams clash in Qualifier 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will square off in Qualifier 1, each aiming to end a long wait for their maiden IPL title. RCB are eyeing a return to the final for the first time since 2016, while PBKS last made it to the summit clash in 2014—their only final appearance to date. In total, RCB have featured in three IPL finals: in 2009, 2011, and 2016.

PBKS in IPL Play-offs:

Mts – 4

Won – 1

Lost – 3

Win% - 25.0%

RCB in IPL Play-offs

Mts – 15

Won – 5

Lost – 10

Win% - 33.3%

Tale of Experience vs Youth in the Batting Line-up Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have taken contrasting paths to reach the IPL 2025 playoffs, particularly in terms of their batting line-ups. PBKS have heavily relied on their uncapped talent, with uncapped players contributing 60 per cent of the team’s total runs this season. In stark contrast, RCB’s batting output has come almost entirely from experienced players, with uncapped batters accounting for just four runs—only 0.1 per cent of their overall tally.

Highest % of runs from uncapped batters in IPL 2025:

PBKS – 59.9%

DC – 32.3%

LSG – 19.2%

IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, RCB vs PBKS Playing 11 prediction RCB Playing 11 (probables): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone / Tim Seifert/ Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (C/wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood/Nuwan Thushara. Impact sub: Suyash Sharma PBKS Playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh. Impact sub: Vyshak Vijaykumar / Yuzi Chahal

Virat Kohli vs Shreyas Iyer: A Duel of Indian Stalwarts

In a tournament where experienced Indian players often make the difference, both Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer have risen to the occasion in IPL 2025. Their consistent performances have played a crucial role in their respective teams' success this season.

Most runs for RCB in IPL 2025: Virat Kohli – 602, Phil Salt – 331, Rajat Patidar – 271

Virat Kohli – 602, Phil Salt – 331, Rajat Patidar – 271 Most runs for PBKS in IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer – 514, Prabhsimran Singh – 499, Priyansh Arya – 424

Shreyas Iyer – 514, Prabhsimran Singh – 499, Priyansh Arya – 424 Highest % of runs contributed by a batter in IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) – 26.8%, Virat Kohli (RCB) – 26.7%, Sai Sudharsan (GT) – 26.5%

PBKS vs RCB Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 33

PBKS won:17

RCB won: 16

No result: 0

Squads of Both Teams

PBKS Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William ORourke, David Miller, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni

RCB Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara

IPL 2025 Match on May 29: PBKS vs RCB Live Toss, Telecast, Qualifier 1 live streaming details

Which teams will clash on May 29 (Thursday) in IPL 2025?

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 on May 29 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Chandigarh's new PCA Stadium will host the Qualifier 1 between Punjab and Bengaluru.

When will the live toss for the PBKS vs RCB match take place?

The live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 29.

When will the PBKS vs RCB match on May 29 begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 29.

Which TV channels will live telecast the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of tomorrow's PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 in India?

Live streaming will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.