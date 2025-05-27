Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Highest successful run chase at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow in IPL history

Highest successful run chase at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow in IPL history

RCB have to chase down 228 against LSG at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow to make it to the top 2 this season.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:34 PM IST
The highest successful run chase at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in the IPL took place in April 2024, when Rajasthan Royals chased down a target of 199 runs set by Lucknow Super Giants. Leading the charge was Sanju Samson, who delivered a stunning performance with an unbeaten 77 off just 33 balls.  His aggressive innings was pivotal in guiding RR to victory on what is usually considered a challenging pitch for batting. This match remains the record for the highest run-chase at the Lucknow venue in IPL history, showcasing Samson’s explosive batting and Rajasthan’s effective run pursuit under pressure.  With LSG scoring another mammoth total of 227/3 in their 20 overs in the final league game of IPL 2025 against RCB tonight, the Royal Challengers would have to come up with the highest successfull run chase in Lucknow, chasing 228 in order book their place in the top 2 in the league table on the night. 
ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Skipper Rishabh Pant saves best for last, hits 2nd IPL hundred
 
Highest successful Run Chases at Ekana Stadium in IPL
Team Opponent Runs chased Overs taken Date
Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants 199/3 19 April 27, 2024
Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings 180/2 19 April 19, 2024
Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants 177/2 16.2 April 1, 2025
Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants 170/4 18.1 April 12, 2024
Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants 161/8 19.3 April 15, 2023
 
First Published: May 27 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

