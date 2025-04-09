IPL 2025: RCB vs DC Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to square off in Match 24 of IPL 2025 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 10 at 7:30 PM (IST). Both teams have enjoyed strong starts to the season, with DC being the standout performers so far, having maintained an unbeaten record. Meanwhile, RCB has also impressed, losing only one match to date.

DC kicked off their campaign with an exhilarating win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), chasing down 210 — their highest total ever in the IPL. They followed up with a dominant 7-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and most recently, secured a convincing 25-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). With a squad full of in-form players, DC will look to keep their unbeaten streak intact, and the potential return of Faf du Plessis is expected to further strengthen their confidence.

On the other hand, RCB has enjoyed a solid run, with all of their wins coming on the road. Their victories include a 7-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the opening match, followed by a 50-run triumph over CSK in Chepauk — marking their first win against CSK at the venue since 2008. After a loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) at home, RCB bounced back in thrilling fashion, defeating Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium.

This upcoming clash promises to be a thrilling contest, with several star players from both teams set to take the field. Key figures like Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood will all be pivotal in determining the outcome. Fans can expect an exciting showdown between these two in-form sides.

IPL 2025: RCB vs DC playing 11

Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11 (probable): Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.

Impact Substitute: Suyash Sharma.

Delhi Capitals playing 11 (probable): Faf Du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Impact Substitute: Mohit Sharma.

RCB vs DC head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 31

RCB won: 19

DC won: 11

No result: 1

Abandoned: 0

Squads of both teams

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

IPL 2025 match on April 10: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals live toss, RCB vs DC telecast and Bangalore vs Delhi live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 10 (Thursday) in IPL 2025?

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will clash in IPL 2025 on April 10 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match?

Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on April 10th.

When will the live toss for the RCB vs DC take place?

The live toss for RCB vs DC cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 10, while the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals match live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match in India?

Jio Hotstar app and website will provide the live streaming of the RCB vs DC match.