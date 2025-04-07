IPL 2025 points table: MI, RCB, CSK, KKR rankings; orange, purple cap list
Check team rankings of RCB, MI, GT, KKR, CSK, DC, PBKS, RR, SRH, LSG teams in Indian Premier League 2025 here. Find orange cap (highest run-scorer) and purple cap (highest wicket-taker) holders hereAditya Kaushik New Delhi
The points table of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is witnessing a tough contest for the top four spots, with five teams tied at four points each from the number three to number seven position. Currently, Delhi Capitals (DC), who are the only undefeated team in the tournament, are at the number one spot with six points from three matches. They are followed by Gujarat Titans (GT), who beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday to equal DC in terms of points but are second-placed due to an inferior net run rate.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in the number three position with four points but will have the chance to go to the top of the table if they secure a win over Mumbai Indians (MI) today at Wankhede. On the other hand, five-time champions MI, who are currently eighth in the points table, will have the chance to break into the top four if they are able to negate RCB’s challenge.
| IPL 2025 points table
| Team
| Mat
| Won
| Lost
| Tied
| NR
| Pts
| NRR
| Delhi Capitals
| 3
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 6
| 1.257
| Gujarat Titans
| 4
| 3
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 6
| 1.031
| Royal Challengers Bengaluru
| 3
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 4
| 1.149
| Punjab Kings
| 3
| 2
| 1
| 0
| 0
| 4
| 0.074
| Kolkata Knight Riders
| 4
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 4
| 0.07
| Lucknow Super Giants
| 4
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 4
| 0.048
| Rajasthan Royals
| 4
| 2
| 2
| 0
| 0
| 4
| -0.185
| Mumbai Indians
| 4
| 1
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 2
| 0.108
| Chennai Super Kings
| 4
| 1
| 3
| 0
| 0
| 2
| -0.891
| Sunrisers Hyderabad
| 5
| 1
| 4
| 0
| 0
| 2
| -1.629
IPL 2025 orange cap leaderboard
In the race for the IPL 2025 orange cap, Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) Nicholas Pooran is leading the chart with 201 runs. He is followed closely by GT’s Sai Sudharsan (191 runs) and his teammate Mitchell Marsh (184 runs) at the number two and three spots respectively. However, the rankings could witness a major change with number four-ranked MI’s Suryakumar Yadav (171 runs) in action today.
| Top 10 highest run-getters in IPL 2025
| Rank
| Player
| Matches
| Inns
| Runs
| Avg
| SR
| 4s
| 6s
| 1
| N Pooran
| 4
| 4
| 201
| 50.25
| 218.47
| 18
| 16
| 2
| B Sai Sudharsan
| 4
| 4
| 191
| 47.75
| 150.39
| 16
| 9
| 3
| M R Marsh
| 4
| 4
| 184
| 46
| 185.85
| 22
| 10
| 4
| S A Yadav
| 4
| 4
| 171
| 57
| 161.32
| 15
| 8
| 5
| J C Buttler
| 4
| 4
| 166
| 55.33
| 167.67
| 14
| 9
| 6
| S S Iyer
| 3
| 3
| 159
| 159
| 206.49
| 10
| 13
| 7
| H Klaasen
| 5
| 5
| 152
| 30.4
| 168.88
| 13
| 7
| 8
| T M Head
| 5
| 5
| 148
| 29.6
| 189.74
| 21
| 6
| 9
| Shubman Gill
| 4
| 4
| 145
| 48.33
| 149.48
| 16
| 5
| 10
| A U Verma
| 5
| 5
| 141
| 28.2
| 183.11
| 8
| 12
IPL 2025 purple cap leaderboard
Despite his team’s lacklustre performances so far this season, CSK’s Noor Ahmed continues to lead the top wicket-takers chart with 10 wickets from four matches. GT’s Md Siraj and DC’s Mitchell Starc are at the number two and three spots with nine wickets each. However, MI skipper Hardik Pandya (8 wickets), who is currently ranked fifth, can improve his position if he manages to add more wickets to his name against RCB today.
| Top 10 highest wicket-taker in IPL 2025
| Rank
| Player
| Matches
| Overs
| Balls
| Wkts
| Avg
| Runs
| 4-fers
| 5-fers
| 1
| Noor Ahmad (CSK)
| 4
| 15
| 90
| 10
| 11.8
| 118
| 1
| 0
| 2
| MA Starc (DC)
| 3
| 11.4
| 70
| 9
| 11.55
| 104
| 0
| 1
| 3
| Mohammed Siraj (GT)
| 4
| 16
| 96
| 9
| 13.77
| 124
| 1
| 0
| 4
| HH Pandya (MI)
| 3
| 10
| 60
| 8
| 9.37
| 75
| 0
| 1
| 5
| R Sai Kishore (GT)
| 4
| 16
| 96
| 8
| 14.12
| 113
| 0
| 0
| 6
| KK Ahmed (CSK)
| 4
| 16
| 96
| 8
| 15
| 120
| 0
| 0
| 7
| SN Thakur (LSG)
| 4
| 13
| 78
| 7
| 18.85
| 132
| 1
| 0
| 8
| Kuldeep Yadav (DC)
| 3
| 12
| 72
| 6
| 12
| 72
| 0
| 0
| 9
| JR Hazlewood (RCB)
| 3
| 11.5
| 71
| 6
| 14.33
| 86
| 0
| 0
| 10
| CV Varun (KKR)
| 4
| 15
| 90
| 6
| 15.66
| 94
| 0
| 0