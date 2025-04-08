IPL 2025: Who is Priyash Arya? Batter to score fastest century vs CSK

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), that is IPL 2025, continues to produce new cricket stars almost every day. The latest addition to the list came today in match number 22 of the season, which saw 24-year-old Priyansh Arya of Punjab Kings score a 39-ball 100 against CSK. This is the joint-fastest fourth fastest cenuty IPL history and fastest century against against CSK. He missed the fastest IPL 2025 fifty record earlier by just one ball but was able to beat Travis Head of SRH’s record of 21 balls for the second-fastest fifty also by scoring his fifty in just 19 balls.
Fastest centuries in IPL:
|Player
|Balls
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|CH Gayle
|30
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Pune Warriors
|Bangalore
|23 April 2013
|YK Pathan
|37
|Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|13 March 2010
|DA Miller
|38
|Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Mohali
|06 May 2013
|Travis Head
|39
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Bengaluru
|15 April 2024
|Priyansh Arya
|39
|PBKS v CSK
|Mullanpur Stadium
|08 April 2025
|Will Jacks
|41
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|28 April 2024
|AC Gilchrist
|42
|Deccan Chargers v Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|27 April 2008
|AB de Villiers
|43
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Lions
|Bangalore
|14 May 2016
|DA Warner
|43
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Kolkata Knight Riders
|Hyderabad
|30 April 2017
|ST Jayasuriya
|45
|Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings
|Mumbai
|14 May 2008
|MA Agarwal
|45
|Kings XI Punjab v Rajasthan Royals
|Sharjah
|27 Sep 2020
|Jonny Bairstow
|45
|Kings XI Punjab v KKR
|Eden Gardens
|26 April 2024
|Ishan Kishan
|45
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals
|Hyderabad
|23 March 2025
|M Vijay
|46
|Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals
|Chennai
|03 April 2010
|CH Gayle
|46
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab
|Bangalore
|06 May 2011
|CH Gayle
|46
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab
|Bangalore
|06 May 20
Fastest 50 in IPL 2025
|Rank
|Player (Team)
|Balls Taken Against
|Venue
|Match Date
|1
|Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
|18
|SRH - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|27 March 2025
|2
|Priyansh Arya (PBKS)
|19
|CSK - Mullanpur Stadium
|08 April 2025
|3
|Travis Head (SRH)
|21
|RR - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium
|23 March 2025
|4
|Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
|21
|KKR - Eden Gardens
|08 April 2025
|5
|Mitchell Marsh (LSG)
|21
|DC - Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium
|24 March 2025
|6
|Nitish Rana (RR)
|21
|CSK - ACA Stadium
|30 March 2025
|7
|Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK)
|22
|MI - MA Chidambaram Stadium
|23 March 2025
|8
|Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS)
|23
|LSG - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium
|01 April 2025
|9
|Nicholas Pooran (LSG)
|24
|DC - Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium
|24 March 2025
|10
|Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)
|25
|SRH - Eden Gardens
|03 April 2025
Record start
Priyansh started his innings today with a record by hitting a first-ball six. He is now only the fourth batter in IPL history to hit a six off the first ball of a match.
|Player
|Opponent
|Venue
|Match
|Date
|Naman
|Ojha
|KKR
|Durban
|2009
|Virat
|Kohli
|RR
|Bengaluru
|2019
|Phil
|Salt
|MI
|Kolkata
|2024
|Priyansh
|Arya
|CSK
|Mullanpur
|2025
Who is Priyansh Arya?
Priyansh Arya is a talented left-handed opening batter from Delhi, India, born on January 18, 2001. He is known for his explosive batting style and has made a significant impact in domestic cricket, particularly in the Delhi Premier League. Arya started with a strong performance, scoring 57 runs in 30 balls, and followed it up with consistent scores, including a remarkable 120 runs off 50 balls in a match against North Delhi Strikers. His impressive form earned him a spot in the Delhi squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he scored 102 runs in 43 balls against Uttar Pradesh.