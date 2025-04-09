IPL 2025: GT vs RR playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler matchups

Gujarat Titans (GT) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9, in a highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash. The two teams have previously played against each other six times in IPL history, with GT holding a 5-1 win advantage. However, the story of the ongoing season 18 is quite different, as both GT and RR are separated by only two points after four games.

But so is the nature of the IPL—past records mean little once the match begins. Before these two captains take the field for their Monday night clash, let us assess the captaincy dynamics and probable playing XIs.

Shubman Gill's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Shubman Gill started the IPL 2025 season with a loss but has since led GT to three consecutive wins.

Matches: 4

Wins: 3

Losses: 1

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 75

Sanju Samson's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Sanju Samson played the first three matches of IPL 2025 as an impact player, coming out just to bat. He returned as skipper in RR's last game vs PBKS and led his team to an emphatic win.

Matches: 1

Wins: 1

Losses: 0

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 100

GT playing 11 vs RR (probable)

Gujarat Titans are currently looking like one of the best teams in the tournament. Their top three—Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler—have all been in excellent form, and regular contributions from the middle order make them one of the most well-rounded units. Their spin duo of Sai Kishore and Rashid Khan are taking wickets and stopping the run flow in the middle overs, while pacers Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are striking at regular intervals. Their only concern may be the form of pacer Ishant Sharma, but apart from that, they are a complete side and are unlikely to make any changes in their playing 11 for the match.

GT playing 11 and impact subs (probable):

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma

Impact players: Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan

GT squad for IPL 2025:

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Shahrukh Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Arshad Khan, Jayant Yadav, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Karim Janat

RR playing 11 vs GT (probable)

Rajasthan Royals, just like GT, have started to pick up pace after early jitters. Their top order looks solid except for Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has failed to deliver so far this season. However, their middle order is stacked, and their bowling department has shown significant improvement in the last two matches. So, it is safe to assume that RR will likely go with the same playing 11 today unless forced to make a change due to injury.

RR playing 11 and impact subs (probable):

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sandeep Sharma

Impact player: Shubham Dubey

RR squad for IPL 2025:

Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Kunal Singh Rathore, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Ashok Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Sandeep Sharma, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh

IPL 2025: GT vs RR key player battles