IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium key stats

ALSO READ: 4 Playoff spots sealed: What's next for RCB, MI, GT & PBKS in IPL 2025? Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23, in Match 65 of IPL 2025, despite playing away from their home ground, M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is because Bengaluru was originally scheduled to host the game, but the BCCI decided to shift the venue to Lucknow, keeping the city's weather in mind.

SRH, who also played their last game at this very venue, beat LSG and knocked them out of the IPL 2025 playoff race. They will try to replicate that performance and beat RCB, who need to win the game if they wish to play Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025. RCB are currently ranked second on the points table with 17 points from 12 games. If they emerge victorious against SRH, they will have a chance to finish at least in the number two spot after the league stage, if not number one.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025

The pitch at Ekana Stadium is generally slow and assists spinners, especially in the middle overs. Scoring freely can be challenging unless set batters take charge in the latter half. Teams batting first have often tried to post competitive totals around 160–170. Dew in the second innings has occasionally tilted games in favour of the chasing side, but the dry nature of the surface remains a key factor. Captains winning the toss may still prefer to bowl first to make the most of evening conditions.

Ekana Stadium, Lucknow (in IPL 2025)

Matches: 6

Bat 1st won: 1

Bat 2nd won: 5

Avg 1st innings score: 176/7 (Run rate: 8.79)

Lowest total defended: 203

Highest target chased: 206

200+ totals: 1 time in 5 matches

Sixes per match: 14

Also Read

Bowling stats:

Pace: Overs % – 54, Wickets – 31, Average – 32.3, Economy – 9.6, Strike rate – 20.2

Spin: Overs % – 46, Wickets – 19, Average – 39.5, Economy – 8.4, Strike rate – 28.1

Winning scores at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (in IPL 2025)

1st innings score 190 or above: Matches – 2, Bat 1st won – 1, Bat 2nd won – 1

1st innings score less than 190: Matches – 4, Bat 1st won – 0, Bat 2nd won – 4

Recent match at Ekana Stadium

The last match played here was Match 56 of IPL 2025 between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In that game, LSG posted 205/7 batting first, while SRH chased down the total with six wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Other key stats at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has hosted 20 IPL matches to date. Teams batting first have won 8 matches (40%), while those chasing have emerged victorious in 11 games (55%). One match ended with no result (5%).

ALSO READ: Prasidh Krishna to Noor Ahmad: Full list of IPL 2025 Purple Cap contenders Sides winning the toss have had a noticeable advantage, winning 12 out of 19 completed matches (63.16%), while teams losing the toss have won 7 matches (36.84%).

The stadium has witnessed some memorable individual performances, including the highest individual score of 89 by Marcus Stoinis (LSG) against Mumbai Indians on May 16, 2023, and the best bowling figures of 5/14 by Mark Wood (LSG) against Delhi Capitals on April 1, 2023.

The highest team total recorded here is 235/6 by Kolkata Knight Riders against Lucknow Super Giants on May 5, 2024, while the lowest total is 108 by LSG against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 1, 2023. The stadium also witnessed its highest successful run chase when Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down 206/2 against LSG on April 1, 2025.

On average, the venue yields 26.68 runs per wicket, 8.43 runs per over, and a first-innings average score of 168.16.