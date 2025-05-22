IPL 2025 GT vs LSG Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

ALSO READ: GT vs LSG LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans will take on Lucknow Super Giants in Match 64 of IPL 2025 on Thursday, May 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. GT have already qualified for the playoffs with 18 points and will aim to seal a top-two finish. Their batting unit, powered by Shubman Gill, B Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, has been dominant this season. In contrast, LSG are out of the playoff race after a poor run of form, compounded by injuries and the suspension of key spinner Digvesh Rathi. While GT are firm favourites, LSG will look to play for pride in their penultimate fixture.

But how can you watch the match on your TV and mobile phone across the globe? Take a look below.

IPL 2025 GT vs LSG Broadcast Details IPL 2025 GT vs LSG broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch GT vs LSG in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants take place in IPL 2025?

The GT vs LSG match is scheduled for Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Also Read

What is the venue for the Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2025?

The match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

What time will the toss take place for the GT vs LSG match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the GT vs LSG match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.

When will the GT vs LSG match in IPL 2025 start?

The GT vs LSG match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the GT vs LSG match in IPL 2025 in India?

The GT vs LSG match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to stream the GT vs LSG match live in India?

You can stream the GT vs LSG match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.