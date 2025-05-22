Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 11:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sai Sudharsan to Virat Kohli: Full list of IPL 2025 Orange Cap contenders

The star batter Virat Kohli, with 505 runs, is at the number seven spot but has ample time to catch up with the table-toppers in the coming days

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has become home to many special individual batting performances—from 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 35-ball century to 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre’s blistering 94 against RCB. However, along with these one-off individual performances, there are many batters who have been performing at the highest level, constantly scoring runs in bulk for their teams. 
 
As of now, Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are the top two highest run-getters in IPL 2025, with 638 and 636 runs to their names, respectively. Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav, with 583 runs, is at the number three spot, while Lucknow Super Giants’ Mitchell Marsh—who scored a brilliant 117 against GT today—is at number four in the top run-getters list with 560 runs to his name.
 
 
The star batter Virat Kohli, with 505 runs, is at the number seven spot but has ample time to catch up with the table-toppers in the coming days.
 
But how does the Orange Cap race look overall? Take a look at the full list of top run-getters in IPL 2025 below.
 
Top run-getters in IPL 2025:
 
POS Player Team Runs Mat Inns NO HS Avg SR 100 50
1 Sai Sudharsan GT 638 13 13 1 108* 53.17 155.99 1 5
2 Shubman Gill GT 636 13 13 2 93* 57.82 156.65 0 6
3 Surya Kumar Yadav MI 583 13 13 5 73* 72.88 170.46 0 4
4 Mitchell Marsh LSG 560 12 12 0 117 46.67 161.84 1 5
5 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR 559 14 14 1 75 43 159.71 0 6
6 Jos Buttler GT 533 13 12 4 97* 66.63 165.01 0 5
7 Nicholas Pooran LSG 511 13 13 2 87* 46.45 198.83 0 5
8 Virat Kohli RCB 505 11 11 3 73* 63.13 143.46 0 7
9 K L Rahul DC 504 12 12 3 112* 56 148.67 1 3
10 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS 458 12 12 0 91 38.17 171.53 0 4
11 Aiden Markram LSG 445 13 13 0 66 34.23 148.82 0 5
12 Shreyas Iyer PBKS 435 12 12 3 97* 48.33 174.69 0 4
13 Riyan Parag RR 393 14 14 2 95 32.75 166.52 0 1
14 Ajinkya Rahane KKR 375 12 11 1 61 37.5 146.48 0 3
15 Abhishek Sharma SRH 373 12 11 0 141 33.91 192.26 1 2
16 Ryan Rickelton MI 361 13 13 1 62* 30.08 152.32 0 3
17 Heinrich Klaasen SRH 358 12 11 1 71 35.8 155.65 0 1
18 Priyansh Arya PBKS 356 12 12 0 103 29.67 190.37 1 1
19 Shivam Dube CSK 340 13 13 3 50 34 129.77 0 1
20 Dhruv Jurel RR 333 14 13 4 70 37 156.33 0 2
 

