IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB ropes in Tim Seifert as Bethell's replacement for playoffs Match number 65 of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is set to take place on Friday, May 23, at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Despite already booking their place in the IPL 2025 playoffs, RCB would want to walk away from this match with a win to cement their contendership for a top-two finish, which will allow them to have two chances to qualify for the all-important final, scheduled to take place on June 3.

On the other hand, SRH, who are already eliminated, will be looking to spoil RCB’s party and secure a win before their final league stage match of the season vs KKR. This match was originally scheduled to take place in Bengaluru but was relocated due to heavy rain predictions in the city.

IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH Playing 11 (Probables)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing 11 (Probables): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell/Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam/Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing 11 (Probables): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Travis Head

RCB vs SRH Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 25

RCB won: 11

SRH won: 13

No result: 1

Squads of Both Teams

RCB Squad:

Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood

SRH Squad:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

IPL 2025 Match on May 23: RCB vs SRH Live Toss, Telecast, and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 23 (Friday) in IPL 2025?

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad will clash in the IPL 2025 match on May 23 (Friday).

What is the venue of the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When will the live toss for the RCB vs SRH match take place?

The live toss for the RCB vs SRH match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 23.

When will the RCB vs SRH match on May 23 begin?

The RCB vs SRH match will start at 7:30 PM IST on May 23.

Which TV channels will live telecast the RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of RCB vs SRH will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.