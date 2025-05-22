Prasidh Krishna to Noor Ahmad: Full list of IPL 2025 Purple Cap contenders

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), that is, IPL 2025, has been one of the most competitive seasons of all time, with players from every team giving their all to ensure the success of their side. The scenario in IPL 2025's Purple Cap race is just as competitive as it can possibly be, with just four wickets separating the player at the number one spot from the player at number five.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant slams fake news of him getting released from LSG The crown of highest wicket-taker this season is currently with Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans, who has 21 wickets in 13 matches. The second spot is held by Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings, who also has the same number of wickets in a similar number of matches but is in second place due to an inferior net run rate.

Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult (19 wickets) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Josh Hazlewood (18 wickets) are next on the list and have a better chance of overtaking Prasidh at the top, as both MI and RCB have qualified for the playoffs. Varun Chakravarthy of KKR, with 17 wickets, is in fifth place, but his team has only one match left this season and is unlikely to improve his position significantly.

But how does the Purple Cap race look overall? Take a look at the full list of top wicket-takers of IPL 2025 below.

Top wicket-takers in IPL 2025: