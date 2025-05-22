Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Prasidh Krishna to Noor Ahmad: Full list of IPL 2025 Purple Cap contenders

Aditya Kaushik
May 22 2025 | 10:51 PM IST
The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), that is, IPL 2025, has been one of the most competitive seasons of all time, with players from every team giving their all to ensure the success of their side. The scenario in IPL 2025's Purple Cap race is just as competitive as it can possibly be, with just four wickets separating the player at the number one spot from the player at number five.
 
The crown of highest wicket-taker this season is currently with Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans, who has 21 wickets in 13 matches. The second spot is held by Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings, who also has the same number of wickets in a similar number of matches but is in second place due to an inferior net run rate. 
 
Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult (19 wickets) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Josh Hazlewood (18 wickets) are next on the list and have a better chance of overtaking Prasidh at the top, as both MI and RCB have qualified for the playoffs. Varun Chakravarthy of KKR, with 17 wickets, is in fifth place, but his team has only one match left this season and is unlikely to improve his position significantly.
 
But how does the Purple Cap race look overall? Take a look at the full list of top wicket-takers of IPL 2025 below.
 
Top wicket-takers in IPL 2025:
 
POS Player Team Wkts Mat BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Prasidh Krishna GT 21 13 4 for 41 19.66 8.09 14.57 1 0
2 Noor Ahmad CSK 21 13 4 for 18 18.42 8.41 13.14 2 0
3 Trent Boult MI 19 13 4 for 26 20.36 8.38 14.57 1 0
4 Josh Hazlewood RCB 18 10 4 for 33 17.27 8.44 12.27 1 0
5 Varun Chakaravarthy KKR 17 12 3 for 22 19.35 7 16.58 0 0
6 Jasprit Bumrah MI 16 9 4 for 22 14.12 6.39 13.25 1 0
7 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 16 12 3 for 16 21.93 8.7 15.12 0 0
8 Sai Kishore GT 16 13 3 for 30 20.5 8.98 13.68 0 0
9 Vaibhav Arora KKR 16 11 3 for 29 24.43 10.15 14.43 0 0
10 Mohammed Siraj GT 15 13 4 for 17 29.53 9.04 19.6 1 0
11 Harshal Patel SRH 15 11 4 for 28 24.66 9.73 15.2 2 0
12 Harshit Rana KKR 15 12 3 for 25 27.2 9.95 16.4 0 0
13 Digvesh Singh LSG 14 12 2 for 30 28.07 8.18 20.57 0 0
14 Krunal Pandya RCB 14 11 4 for 45 21.42 8.57 15 1 0
15 Yuzvendra Chahal PBKS 14 12 4 for 28 25.28 9.56 15.85 2 0
16 Khaleel Ahmed CSK 14 13 3 for 29 30.71 9.84 18.71 0 0
17 Mitchell Starc DC 14 11 5 for 35 26.14 10.16 15.42 0 1
18 Kuldeep Yadav DC 13 13 3 for 22 24.76 6.85 21.69 0 0
19 Pat Cummins SRH 13 12 3 for 19 30.53 9.09 20.15 0 0
20 Marco Jansen PBKS 13 12 3 for 17 27.61 9.16 18.07 0 0
 
May 22 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

