RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Nitish Rana leads RR's counter attack after early wicket

Chennai Super Kings will be eager to bounce back and quiet the critics when they face Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. After a strong start to their IPL 2025 campaign with a victory over Mumbai Indians in Chennai, CSK was humbled by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who handed them their heaviest-ever home defeat. ALSO READ: IPL 2025 Points table, rankings, top 10 highest run-scorers, wicket-takers The match number 11 of IPL 2025 is now underway between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. In the match CSK won the toss and opted to field first.

CSK seems to be shaken after the loss, while Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, have yet to find their rhythm. The team appears unsettled, lacking the clarity of roles that Dravid instilled in the Indian T20I squad, making them one of the most unpredictable teams in IPL 2025.

IPL 2025: RR vs CSK Playing 11

RR playing 11 and impact subs: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact player: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh

CSK playing 11 and impact subs: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact player: Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:

The live telecast for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast RR vs CSK match with English commentary

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 LIVE streaming: