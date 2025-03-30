Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Nitish Rana leads RR's counter attack after early wicket
LiveNew Update

RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Nitish Rana leads RR's counter attack after early wicket

RR lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (4) in the very first over to Khaleel Ahmed

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
RR vs CSK
RR vs CSK

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
7:55 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 19 runs from the over

Over Summary: 1 6 6 4 1 1; Rajasthan Royals 64/1 after 5 overs; Nitish Rana 44 (17), Sanju Samson 15 (10)

Ashwin comes into the attack

Ball 6-  Sanju keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Rana takes a single to mid on
 
Ball 4- Full toss from Ashwin and Rana slogs again for four more runs
 
Ball 3- Cut copy paste from Rana. Six more
 
Ball 2- Rana sweeps the ball over backward square leg for six runs
 
Ball 1- Sanju takes a single to long on
 

7:51 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 16 runs from the over

Over Summary: 4 0 4 1 6 1; Rajasthan Royals 45/1 after 4 overs; Nitish Rana 27 (13), Sanju Samson 13 (8)
 
Overton continues the attack

Ball 6- Samson keeps the strike with a single
 
Ball 5- Samson pulls the ball away to deep mid wicket for six runs
 
Ball 4- Rana takes a single to deep square leg
 
Ball 3- Rana with an upper cut collects four more runs behind the wicket
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Rana times the ball to fine leg for four runs
 

7:46 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Economical over from Khaleel

Over Summary: 0 1 1 0 0 4; Rajasthan Royals 29/1 after 3 overs; Nitish Rana 18 (9), Sanju Samson 6 (6)
 
Khaleel continues the attack

Ball 6- Sanju ends the over with four runs
 
Ball 5- Sanju defends the ball to mid on. No run
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Rana takes a single to third man
 
Ball 2- Sanju takes a single to mid-off
 
Ball 1- Sanju defends the ball back to the bowler
 

7:41 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Rana on attack

Over Summary: 1 1 4 2 6 0; Rajasthan Royals 23/1 after 2 overs; Nitish Rana 17 (8), Sanju Samson 1 (1)
 
Overton comes into the attack

Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Rana cuts the ball over third man for a six
 
Ball 4- Rana sends the ball in the air but falls in the no man's land. Two runs
 
Ball 3- Rana flicks the ball to backward square leg for four runs
 
Ball 2- Sanju is off the mark with a single
 
Ball 1- Rana takes a single to fine leg
 

7:35 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Jaiswal departs cheaply

Over Summary: 4 0 W 0 4 1b; Rajasthan Royals 9/1 after 1 over; Nitish Rana 4 (3), Sanju Samson 0 (0)
 
Khaleel Ahmed starts with the new ball
 
Ball 6- 1 bye
 
Ball 5- Rana drives the ball to backward point for four runs
 
Ball 4- Full toss from Khaleel and Rana misses.
 
Ball 3- WICKET. Jaiswal tries to play another shot to covers but hands an easy catch to Ashwin. RR lose thier first
 
Ball 2- Jaiswal defends the ball back to bowler
 
Ball 1- Jaiswal starts on a high as he score four runs with a cover drive
 

7:27 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: Match underway

Players of both the teams are on the field as the match is now underway.

7:24 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: Points table after match 10

IPL 2025 points table
POS TEAM P W L NR NRR PTS
1 RCB 2 2 0 0 2.266 4
2 DC 2 2 0 0 1.32 4
3 LSG 2 1 1 0 0.963 2
4 GT 2 1 1 0 0.625 2
5 PBKS 1 1 0 0 0.55 2
6 KKR 2 1 1 0 -0.308 2
7 SRH 3 1 2 0 -0.871 2
8 CSK 2 1 1 0 -1.013 2
9 MI 2 0 2 0 -1.163 0
10 RR 2 0 2 0 -1.882 0

7:20 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: RR impact subs

Rajasthan Royals impact subs: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh
 

7:16 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: CSK impact subs

Chennai Super Kings Impact Subs: Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran

7:13 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: RR playing 11

RR playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

7:08 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: CSK playing 11

CSK playing 11 today: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana

7:01 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: CSK win the toss

CSK win the toss and opt to field first.

6:55 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: Barsapara Stadium key stats

  • Matches: 17 (Bat 1st Won – 9, Bat 2nd Won – 7, N/R – 1)
  • Avg 1st Inns Score: 162/6 (Run Rate – 8.10)
  • Lowest Total Defended: 131 | Highest Target Chased: 223
  • 200+ Totals: 4 times in 16 matches* | Sixes Per Match: 10* (excluding no-results)
Bowling Stats:
  • Pace: 51% overs, 85 wickets, Avg – 33.1, Eco – 8.8
  • Spin: 49% overs, 81 wickets, Avg – 25.3, Eco – 6.8

6:50 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: RR's troubles with impact sub

Rajasthan Royals have experimented with impact player strategies for two years. Last season, they often kept Hetmyer or Rovman Powell as impact players, using them only if the top order collapsed; otherwise, they opted for an extra bowler. They followed the same approach this time, but a top-order collapse forced them to bring in Shubham Dubey. This backfired in the second innings, as they lacked bowling options like Akash Madhwal or Kumar Kartikeya, who could have been useful on the surface.

6:45 PM

IPL 2025 | RR vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: CSK middle order woes

CSK’s middle order has struggled this season, with no batter stepping up in crucial moments. They heavily rely on Shivam Dube, but overall, the middle order has underperformed. Deepak Hooda, in particular, has looked uncomfortable at the crease.
 
CSK middle order in IPL 2025: Runs – 89, Avg – 11.1, SR – 94, BPB – 10.6
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
The match number 11 of IPL 2025 is now underway between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. In the match CSK won the toss and opted to field first.  Chennai Super Kings will be eager to bounce back and quiet the critics when they face Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. After a strong start to their IPL 2025 campaign with a victory over Mumbai Indians in Chennai, CSK was humbled by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who handed them their heaviest-ever home defeat. 
 
CSK seems to be shaken after the loss, while Rajasthan Royals, under the leadership of Rahul Dravid, have yet to find their rhythm. The team appears unsettled, lacking the clarity of roles that Dravid instilled in the Indian T20I squad, making them one of the most unpredictable teams in IPL 2025.
 
IPL 2025: RR vs CSK Playing 11 
 
RR playing 11 and impact subs: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande
 
Impact player: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh
 
CSK playing 11 and impact subs: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana
 
Impact player: Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran 
RR vs CSK IPL 2025 LIVE telecast: 
 
The live telecast for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast RR vs CSK match with English commentary
 
RR vs CSK IPL 2025 LIVE streaming: 
 
The live streaming for the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.  Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRajasthan RoyalsChennai Super Kings

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

