IPL 2025: RR vs MI Playing 11, RR batters vs MI bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats of Jaipur Stadium A sensational knock by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has reignited hope for Rajasthan Royals in the TATA IPL 2025 as they take on high flying Mumbai Indians in their next game at home. Although the team remains in a precarious position, sitting 8th on the points table, their emphatic victory over Gujarat Titans has likely boosted their morale. To stay in contention for the playoffs, RR must win all their remaining fixtures.

Match number 50 of the season between RR and MI is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. For RR, this is a do-or-die situation — a loss here would effectively end their playoff hopes.

The Royals will need to bring their A-game, as Mumbai Indians are on a remarkable run. After a shaky start to the season, MI have now strung together five straight wins and climbed to second place on the leaderboard. A victory in Jaipur could push them to the top of the standings. With momentum on their side, MI will be a formidable opponent, making this contest a thrilling one to watch.

Riyan Parag captaincy record in IPL

Matches: 6

Wins: 2

Losses: 4

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 33.33

Hardik Pandya captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 10

Wins: 6

Losses: 4

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 60

RR playing 11 vs MI (probable)

Rajasthan would like to ride on their last win and hope that they can outwit the visitors, MI, who are on a roll at the moment. Vaibhav Suryavanshi will once again be on the radar to get another scintillating display on a night where a win is needed for the hosts. They are expected to be without Sanju Samson again.

RR playing 11 and impact subs (probable): DC Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, V Suryavanshi, R Parag (C), N Rana, W Hasaranga, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh, M Theekshana, Jofra Archer.

RR squad for IPL 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Maheesh Theekshana, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

MI playing 11 vs RR (probable)

Mumbai would not want anything to do with any changes in their eleven, which has been doing well over the last 5 games. Santner could miss the next game due to injury again, but that won't trouble the MI side, who have some lethal options to fill any spot.

MI playing 11 and impact subs (probable): RD Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, SA Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, WG Jacks, Naman Dhir, HH Pandya, JJ Bumrah, Trent Boult, DL Chahar, C Bosch

MI squad for IPL 2025

Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju