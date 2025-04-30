Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Yuzvendra Chahal takes the first hattrick of IPL 2025 for PBKS vs CSK

This is the first IPL hattrick since 2023 and the second one for the Punjab spinner in the tournament's history as well.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
Yuzvendra Chahal picks up the first hattrick of IPL 2025 for his Punjab Kings side against Chennai Super Kings as Punjab Kings bowled out the hosts CSK at 190 in Chennai.    Chahal took all 4 of his wickets on the night in a single over which saw MS Dhoni, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmed on the night. The penultimate over saw CSK fans stunned with what has happened within the span of 6 deliveries.  Check CSK vs PBKS full scorecard here  This is the first IPL hattrick since 2023 and the second one for the Punjab spinner in the tournament's history as well.
First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

