IPL 2025 SRH vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Sunrisers Hyderabad are hosting Mumbai Indians in the 41st fixture of the season today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss in the match and invited Pat Cummins led SRH to bat first.

SRH vs MI playing 11 today: SRH playing 11 vs MI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga Impact players: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami MI playing 11 vs SRH: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Why SRH and MI players are wearing black armbands today? Mumbai Indians head into this clash riding high on three straight victories and will aim to continue their winning momentum. Another win here could see them climb higher on the points table. They recently defeated SRH and will be confident of repeating that performance. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling to find form, but playing on their home ground might just give them the boost they need to turn things around.

IPL 2025 SRH vs MI broadcast details IPL 2025 SRH vs MI broadcast details Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada)) Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV Pakistan Yupp TV UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event USA, Canada Willow TV Bangladesh Gazi TV Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App) Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan) Malaysia, Brunei Astro South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife Hong Kong PCCW Singapore StarHub Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2) New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Papua New Guinea EMTV Arab World BeIN Sports Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch SRH vs MI in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2025?

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 23 (Wednesday).

What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?

The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?

The toss for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match start on April 23?

The match between SRH and MI on April 23 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between SRH and MI in India?

The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between SRH and MI in India?

Jio Hotstar will stream the match live on both their app and website.