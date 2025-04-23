Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 SRH vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

IPL 2025 SRH vs MI live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check the live streaming and live telecast details of the IPL 2025 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians here.

SRH vs MI
SRH vs MI
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sunrisers Hyderabad are hosting Mumbai Indians in the 41st fixture of the season today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. MI skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss in the match and invited Pat Cummins led SRH to bat first.

SRH vs MI playing 11 today:

 

SRH playing 11 vs MI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

 

Impact players: Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Mohammed Shami

 

MI playing 11 vs SRH: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur

 

Impact players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz

 
Mumbai Indians head into this clash riding high on three straight victories and will aim to continue their winning momentum. Another win here could see them climb higher on the points table. They recently defeated SRH and will be confident of repeating that performance. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are struggling to find form, but playing on their home ground might just give them the boost they need to turn things around. 
 
IPL 2025 SRH vs MI broadcast details 
IPL 2025 SRH vs MI broadcast details
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
 
How to watch SRH vs MI in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

Also Read

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI playing 11, SRH batters vs MI bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI head-to-head, Hyderabad weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats at Hyderabad Stadium

Iyer to Rashid: How IPL millionaires have fared in the 2025 season so far?

 
When will the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians take place in IPL 2025?
The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025 is scheduled for April 23 (Wednesday).
 
What is the venue for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?
The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2025?
The toss for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.
 
When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians match start on April 23?
The match between SRH and MI on April 23 will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the IPL 2025 match between SRH and MI in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the IPL 2025 match live in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2025 match between SRH and MI in India?
Jio Hotstar will stream the match live on both their app and website.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: KL Rahul refuses to chat with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka post DC win

IPL 2025: Playing in IPL helps you perform at int'l stage - Tilak Varma

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI playing 11, SRH batters vs MI bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: KL Rahul posts cryptic message after win against former side LSG

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats at Hyderabad Stadium

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadMumbai Indians

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story