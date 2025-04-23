IPL 2025: SRH vs MI playing 11, SRH batters vs MI bowlers matchups

As the IPL 2025 season heats up, all eyes are on the 41st match, featuring a high-stakes clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. The game holds significant importance for both teams as they aim to improve their standing in the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves struggling near the bottom of the table, currently sitting in 9th place with just two wins from their seven outings so far. Their inconsistency has hurt their playoff hopes, making every upcoming game a must-win scenario.

On the other side, Mumbai Indians are positioned slightly better, holding the 6th spot with four victories from eight matches. After a rocky start to the season, the five-time champions have begun to show signs of recovery and will be eager to carry forward their momentum. A win in this encounter could bring them closer to the top four and strengthen their playoff chances.

With both sides desperate for points and progression, today's match promises to be a thrilling and competitive contest as the IPL 2025 season approaches its critical phase.

Pat Cummins’ captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 7

Wins: 2

Losses: 5

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 28.57

Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 8

Wins: 4

Losses: 4

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 50

SRH playing 11 vs MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad would be looking to take revenge against Mumbai Indians who recently handed them a 4-wicket defeat in Mumbai, The reverse fixture is expected to see the same line-up from SRH as their batters would be looking to continue their good batting displays at home.

SRH playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga

Impact Player: Rahul Chahar

SRH squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

MI playing 11 vs SRH

Mumbai would be high in spirits after back-to-back wins at home and will be looking to continue the winning run away from home this time. They too would be looking to field the same eleven on the night with karn Sharma still unavailable for the tie.

MI playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

MI squad for IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

