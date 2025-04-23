Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: SRH vs MI playing 11, SRH batters vs MI bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI playing 11, SRH batters vs MI bowlers matchups

The reverse fixture is expected to see the same line-up from SRH as their batters would be looking to continue their good batting displays at home.

SRH vs MI
SRH vs MI
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 12:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the IPL 2025 season heats up, all eyes are on the 41st match, featuring a high-stakes clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. The game holds significant importance for both teams as they aim to improve their standing in the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad find themselves struggling near the bottom of the table, currently sitting in 9th place with just two wins from their seven outings so far. Their inconsistency has hurt their playoff hopes, making every upcoming game a must-win scenario.
 
On the other side, Mumbai Indians are positioned slightly better, holding the 6th spot with four victories from eight matches. After a rocky start to the season, the five-time champions have begun to show signs of recovery and will be eager to carry forward their momentum. A win in this encounter could bring them closer to the top four and strengthen their playoff chances.
 
With both sides desperate for points and progression, today’s match promises to be a thrilling and competitive contest as the IPL 2025 season approaches its critical phase. 
 
Pat Cummins’ captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 7

Also Read

IPL 2025: KL Rahul posts cryptic message after win against former side LSG

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats at Hyderabad Stadium

LSG vs DC Highlights: KL Rahul guides DC to 8-wicket win against LSG

IPL 2025 points table: Team rankings, Orange and Purple cap standings

India and CSK player Shivam Dube announces Rs 70,000 for budding athletes

Wins: 2
Losses: 5
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 28.57
 
Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 8
Wins: 4
Losses: 4
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 50
 
SRH playing 11 vs MI 
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad would be looking to take revenge against Mumbai Indians who recently handed them a 4-wicket defeat in Mumbai, The reverse fixture is expected to see the same line-up from SRH as their batters would be looking to continue their good batting displays at home. 
 
SRH playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga
   
SRH squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran
 
MI playing 11 vs SRH
 
Mumbai would be high in spirits after back-to-back wins at home and will be looking to continue the winning run away from home this time. They too would be looking to field the same eleven on the night with karn Sharma still unavailable for the tie.
 
MI playing 11 and impact subs (probable): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar
 
Impact Player: Rohit Sharma
 
MI squad for IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur
 
Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the SRH vs MI cricket match in Lucknow here. The players' battle stats will help you create a Hyderabad vs Mumbai fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts
 
IPL 2025: SRH vs MI key player battles 
SRH vs MI player battles
SRH batters vs MI bowlers
Batter Bowler Format Inns Runs Outs Avg SR
Abhishek Sharma Deepak Chahar IPL 4 42 2 21 156
Abhishek Sharma Hardik Pandya IPL 4 9 2 4.5 90
Abhishek Sharma Jasprit Bumrah IPL 5 17 2 8.5 74
Abhishek Sharma Trent Boult IPL 7 30 2 15 103
Abhishek Sharma Will Jacks IPL 3 33 0 165
Travis Head Deepak Chahar IPL 4 24 0 109
Travis Head Hardik Pandya IPL 4 41 0 186
Travis Head Hardik Pandya T20s 8 88 1 88 183
Travis Head Jasprit Bumrah IPL 5 22 0 110
Travis Head Jasprit Bumrah T20s 7 47 1 47 127
Travis Head Reece Topley T20s 3 34 0 262
Travis Head Trent Boult T20s 7 78 0 139
Travis Head Will Jacks T20s 4 44 2 22 191
Ishan Kishan Deepak Chahar IPL 6 30 1 30 125
Ishan Kishan Mitchell Santner T20s 4 8 1 8 57
Ishan Kishan Mujeeb Ur Rahman IPL 2 10 2 5 77
Ishan Kishan Reece Topley T20s 3 27 0 123
Ishan Kishan Trent Boult T20s 7 43 3 14.3 93
Ishan Kishan Trent Boult IPL 5 35 2 17.5 100
Nitish Kumar Reddy Hardik Pandya IPL 2 14 1 14 100
Nitish Kumar Reddy Trent Boult IPL 2 9 1 9 90
Heinrich Klaasen Hardik Pandya T20s 10 72 2 36 144
Heinrich Klaasen Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2 26 1 26 162
Heinrich Klaasen Jasprit Bumrah T20s 4 30 1 30 143
Heinrich Klaasen Mujeeb Ur Rahman T20s 3 3 2 1.5 30
Heinrich Klaasen Reece Topley T20s 4 21 0 150
Heinrich Klaasen Trent Boult T20s 4 33 0 174
Pat Cummins Jasprit Bumrah T20s 8 61 1 61 161
Pat Cummins Trent Boult T20s 6 36 2 18 144
MI batters vs SRH bowlers
Rohit Sharma Harshal Patel IPL 7 35 3 11.7 121
Rohit Sharma Jaydev Unadkat IPL 9 60 2 30 167
Rohit Sharma Mohammed Shami IPL 13 82 3 27.3 124
Rohit Sharma Pat Cummins IPL 7 40 4 10 121
Rohit Sharma Pat Cummins T20s 11 84 5 16.8 147
Suryakumar Yadav Harshal Patel IPL 9 52 1 52 130
Suryakumar Yadav Jaydev Unadkat IPL 6 41 1 41 141
Suryakumar Yadav Mohammed Shami IPL 6 40 1 40 200
Suryakumar Yadav Pat Cummins IPL 6 48 3 16 112
Suryakumar Yadav Pat Cummins T20s 9 83 3 27.7 141
Suryakumar Yadav Rahul Chahar IPL 4 37 0 137
Tilak Varma Harshal Patel T20s 4 38 1 38 173
Tilak Varma Mohammed Shami T20s 2 38 0 271
Tilak Varma Pat Cummins IPL 5 34 1 34 142
Hardik Pandya Harshal Patel IPL 6 24 3 8 150
Hardik Pandya Jaydev Unadkat IPL 5 59 2 29.5 203
Hardik Pandya Mohammed Shami IPL 7 45 3 15 180
Hardik Pandya Pat Cummins IPL 7 62 0 200
Hardik Pandya Pat Cummins T20s 11 101 1 101 187
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025 LSG vs DC live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

PSL 2025: Multan vs Lahore playing 11, live toss, streaming details

IPL 2025: SRH vs MI Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: LSG vs DC playing 11, LSG batters vs DC bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: LSG vs DC Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadMumbai Indians

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story