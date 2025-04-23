IPL 2025: KL Rahul refuses to chat with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka post DC win

KL Rahul made a powerful statement both on and off the field as Delhi Capitals secured a convincing eight-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025. The match, held in Lucknow, carried emotional weight for Rahul, who had previously captained the franchise for three seasons before parting ways under controversial circumstances. Although he missed the reverse fixture in Vizag earlier in the season, Rahul returned to the playing XI in style, delivering a composed unbeaten knock of 57 off 42 balls that helped Delhi chase down 160 runs with ease and 13 balls to spare. KL Rahul almost ignores Sanjiv Goenka after DC win

More than his clinical half-century, his third of the season, it was Rahul’s interaction, or rather lack of one, with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka and his son Shashwat that dominated post-match discussions. After the match, Goenka approached Rahul on the field, extending his hand in a gesture of goodwill and praising the batter’s performance. However, Rahul coldly brushed past him and Shashwat, refusing to engage in any conversation. This moment, caught on camera, quickly went viral, sparking speculation about unresolved tensions between Rahul and the LSG management.

The friction reportedly stems from a fallout between Rahul and Goenka, which eventually led to the batter’s exit from the franchise before the 2025 season. Adding fuel to the fire, Goenka had previously taken a veiled dig at Rahul during an interview with Star Sports, implying the franchise was focusing on players who prioritize team success over personal milestones.

“It was a simple mindset to bring in players who think about winning and put the team above personal ambitions,” Goenka had stated.

Rahul, when asked about his departure from LSG in a separate interview, responded tactfully. “The decision had already been made. I wasn’t too bothered by what was said after. I just wanted a fresh start, to play in an environment where I have more freedom and where the atmosphere is lighter. The IPL comes with enough pressure already,” he said, back in November ahead of the mega auction.

Rahul’s composed response and stellar performance underline his desire to move forward — on his own terms.