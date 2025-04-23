IPL 2025: SRH vs MI pitch report, highest score, stats at Hyderabad Stadium

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs MI Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming Match 41 of IPL 2025 will feature sixth-placed Mumbai Indians facing off against ninth-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second clash of the league stage at the Rajiv Gandhi Internationsl Stadium in Hyderabad on April 23. Mumbai Indians have turned their season around with three consecutive wins, the latest being a dominant nine-wicket victory over Chennai Super Kings.

SRH, meanwhile, come into this match after losing the reverse fixture to MI. Their explosive batting lineup was neutralized by disciplined bowling from Bumrah and Jacks, resulting in a below-par score. MI chased it down comfortably with Jacks, Rohit, Rickelton, and Suryakumar all chipping in. A small hiccup at the end added a touch of drama, but Hardik Pandya’s cameo ensured MI crossed the line.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: Pitch report for SRH vs MI IPL 2025

The pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has shown a noticeable change from last season, no longer being as flat. In IPL 2025 so far, teams batting first have consistently put up scores of over 200 runs at this venue.

In their previous outing at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad successfully chased down a daunting target of 246 against Punjab Kings, thanks to a stunning century by Abhishek Sharma. That match brought back glimpses of the high-scoring conditions seen in IPL 2024.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad: IPL T20 stats

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium stats Stat Value Matches Played 81 Matches Won Batting First 35 (43.21%) Matches Won Batting Second 46 (56.79%) Matches Won Winning Toss 30 (37.04%) Matches Won Losing Toss 51 (62.96%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Individual Innings 141 – Abhishek Sharma (Sunrisers Hyderabad), 12/04/2025 vs Punjab Kings Best Bowling Figures 6/12 – A S Joseph (Mumbai Indians), 06/04/2019 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highest Team Innings 286/6 – Sunrisers Hyderabad, 23/03/2025 vs Rajasthan Royals Lowest Team Innings 80 – Delhi Capitals, 04/05/2013 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highest Run Chase Achieved 160/3 – Mumbai Indians, 12/05/2014 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Average Runs per Wicket 27.47 Average Runs per Over 8.35 Average Score Batting First 163.56

Recent match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

The most recent match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was between SRH and PBKS where the hosts got an 8-wicket victory courtesy of a blazing 141-run knock by Abhishek Sharma.