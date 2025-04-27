IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav completes another big milestone for MI vs LSG

Suryakumar Yadav started his IPL 2025 match for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium by collecting another big milestone for him in T20 cricket for MI.

With his first three boundaries on the day coming in the first innings, Suryakumar Yadav has now scored 500 boundaries in T20s for the Mumbai Indians.

SKY has been in fine form this season and has seen his performances grow with each and every MI match he has played this year. Batting at a strike rate of above 165 in his 10 matches so far, Suryakumar Yadav also completed 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League.