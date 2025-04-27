Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav completes another big milestone for MI vs LSG

IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav completes another big milestone for MI vs LSG

Batting at a strike rate of above 165 in his 10 matches so far, Suryakumar Yadav completed 500 fours in the Indian Premier League for MI.

Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 4:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Suryakumar Yadav started his IPL 2025 match for Mumbai Indians against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium by collecting another big milestone for him in T20 cricket for MI.
 
With his first three boundaries on the day coming in the first innings, Suryakumar Yadav has now scored 500 boundaries in T20s for the Mumbai Indians.
 
SKY has been in fine form this season and has seen his performances grow with each and every MI match he has played this year. Batting at a strike rate of above 165 in his 10 matches so far, Suryakumar Yadav also completed 4000 runs in the Indian Premier League. 
 
Best strike rates for MI in IPL 2025 (In an innings)
Player Strike Rate
Suryakumar Yadav 300
Hardik Pandya 280
Suryakumar Yadav 226.66
Naman Dhir 223.52
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG Playing 11, MI batters vs LSG bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG head-to-head, Mumbai weather forecast, toss stats

IPL 2025: MI vs LSG pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats of Delhi Stadium

Topics :Indian Premier LeagueMumbai IndiansLucknow Super Giants

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story