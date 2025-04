IPL 2025: MI vs LSG Playing 11, MI batters vs LSG bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs LSG pitch report, highest score, stats of Wankhede Stadium Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are set to lock horns in Match 45 of the IPL 2025, scheduled for Sunday, April 27, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Heading into the clash, MI will be high on confidence, having built strong momentum with four consecutive wins. The five-time champions are looking to continue their winning streak and finally register a victory over LSG at their home ground, where they have yet to win against them.

LSG, meanwhile, are aiming to bounce back after a series of inconsistent performances. Having already beaten MI once earlier in the season, they will draw confidence from that result and look to complete a season double over the in-form Mumbai side.

Hardik Pandya captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 9

Wins: 5

Losses: 4

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 55.56

Rishabh Pant captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 9

Wins: 5

Losses: 4

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 55.56

MI Playing 11 vs LSG (Probable)

Mumbai are flying high at the moment, registering a hattrick of wins to climb up into the top 4 of the table now. Their line-up looks strong at the moment with opener Rohit Sharma finding his form at the right time of the tournament with back-to-back fifties.

MI Playing 11 (Probable): Ryan Rickelton(wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya©, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur, Rohit Sharma

MI squad for IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

LSG Playing 11 vs MI (Probable)

Lucknow would be looking to climb up the table too and not lose any more points in close encounters this season. Their batters will be looking to get a good start in their innings with opener Aiden Markram who put in a solid all-round performance in the last game, scoring 52 runs and picking up 2 wickets. Nicholas Pooran, LSG's left-handed batter had a quiet outing with just 9 runs in the previous match, but continues to be a vital finisher for Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG Playing 11 (Probable): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant©(wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni

LSG squad for IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Himmat Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akash Deep, Arshin Kulkarni

Check out the players' match-up ahead of the MI vs LSG match here. The players' battle stats will help you create Mumbai vs Lucknow fantasy playing 11 based on facts.