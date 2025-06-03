IPL 2025 Today's Match: RCB vs PBKS final playing 11, key players' matchups

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 final: RCB vs PBKS pitch report, stats at Ahmedabad Stadium After an exhilarating two-month journey, the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to take place on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The title clash will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), two of the most consistent teams this season.

RCB secured second place in the league standings, recording nine wins and four defeats from their 14 matches. They cruised into the final after a dominant performance in Qualifier 1, where they dismantled PBKS for just 101 runs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The Rajat Patidar-led team chased down the target with 60 balls to spare, sealing an emphatic eight-wicket victory.

Punjab, under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, had to take the tougher route to the final after their heavy loss to RCB. In Qualifier 2, they were up against the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI), who posted a strong total of 203/6. In response, Iyer led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 87-run knock, guiding PBKS to a historic win. Remarkably, this was the first time any team had successfully chased a 200+ total against MI in IPL history. Shreyas Iyer IPL 2025 Captaincy Record Matches: 16 Wins: 10 Losses: 6 No result: 0 Win percentage: 62.50%

Rajat Patidar IPL 2025 Captaincy Record Matches: 15 Wins: 10 Losses: 4 No result: 0 Win percentage: 66.67% RCB Probable Playing 11 vs MI RCB would be coming in with the same formidable eleven that dismantled the Punjab Kings batting line up in the Qualifier 1 clash. They will have the services of Josh Hazlewood yet again who looked like he didn't even leave for sometime and will be crucial for the side's one final hurdle between them and the trophy. RCB Probable 11: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB Full Squad IPL 2025 Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani PBKS Probable Playing 11 vs PBKS Shreyas Iyer and co. will be coming in fresh from a morale boosting victory against Mumbai indians in the Qualifier 2 and will be looking for the best revenge there can be, beating RCB in the final and clinching their maiden IPL title on the night. They too have been boosted by the return of Yuzvendra Chahal now and will be going in with full power.