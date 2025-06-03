Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 Today's Match: RCB vs PBKS final playing 11, key players' matchups

RCB would be coming in with the same formidable eleven that dismantled the Punjab Kings batting line up in the Qualifier 1 clash.

After an exhilarating two-month journey, the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to take place on Tuesday, June 3, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The title clash will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), two of the most consistent teams this season. 
 
RCB secured second place in the league standings, recording nine wins and four defeats from their 14 matches. They cruised into the final after a dominant performance in Qualifier 1, where they dismantled PBKS for just 101 runs at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. The Rajat Patidar-led team chased down the target with 60 balls to spare, sealing an emphatic eight-wicket victory.
 
Punjab, under Shreyas Iyer's leadership, had to take the tougher route to the final after their heavy loss to RCB. In Qualifier 2, they were up against the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI), who posted a strong total of 203/6. In response, Iyer led from the front with a brilliant unbeaten 87-run knock, guiding PBKS to a historic win. Remarkably, this was the first time any team had successfully chased a 200+ total against MI in IPL history.
 
Shreyas Iyer IPL 2025 Captaincy Record
Matches: 16
Wins: 10
Losses: 6
No result: 0
 
Rajat Patidar IPL 2025 Captaincy Record
Matches: 15
Wins: 10
Losses: 4
No result: 0
Win percentage: 66.67%
 
RCB Probable Playing 11 vs MI
 
RCB would be coming in with the same formidable eleven that dismantled the Punjab Kings batting line up in the Qualifier 1 clash. They will have the services of Josh Hazlewood yet again who looked like he didn't even leave for sometime and will be crucial for the side's one final hurdle between them and the trophy. 
 
RCB Probable 11: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
RCB Full Squad IPL 2025
 
Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Blessing Muzarabani
 
PBKS Probable Playing 11 vs PBKS
 
Shreyas Iyer and co. will be coming in fresh from a morale boosting victory against Mumbai indians in the Qualifier 2 and will be looking for the best revenge there can be, beating RCB in the final and clinching their maiden IPL title on the night. They too have been boosted by the return of Yuzvendra Chahal now and will be going in with full power.
 
PBKS Probable 11: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
PBKS Full Squad IPL 2025
 
Priyansh Arya, Mitchell Owen, Shreyas Iyer, Harnoor Singh Pannu, Pyla Avinash, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Aaron Hardie, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Kyle Jamieson, Xavier Bartlett, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Yash Thakur, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal
 
RCB vs PBKS: Key Player Battles to Watch in the final 
Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate
Prabhsimran Singh Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 7 59 3 19.7 169
Shreyas Iyer Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 11 45 3 15 90
Shreyas Iyer Krunal Pandya IPL 9 41 1 41 85
Shreyas Iyer Josh Hazlewood IPL 5 9 3 3 47
Marcus Stoinis Liam Livingstone T20s 4 17 2 8.5 142
Marcus Stoinis Krunal Pandya T20s 4 31 0 - 111
Virat Kohli Arshdeep Singh IPL 9 93 2 46.5 182
Virat Kohli Harpreet Brar IPL 7 74 2 37 110
Virat Kohli Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 5 47 1 47 138
Phil Salt Arshdeep Singh T20s 8 25 4 6.3 78
Rajat Patidar Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 4 40 2 20 148
Mayank Agarwal Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 9 72 6 12 160
Mayank Agarwal Marcus Stoinis IPL 3 32 2 16 152
Liam Livingstone Marcus Stoinis T20s 4 54 0 - 208
Liam Livingstone Xavier Bartlett T20s 4 26 1 26 113
Jitesh Sharma Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 7 41 3 13.7 117
Krunal Pandya Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 10 54 2 27 135
Krunal Pandya Marcus Stoinis T20s 6 53 4 13.3 221
Tim Seifert Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 5 78 0 - 211
Tim Seifert Azmatullah Omarzai T20s 3 46 0 - 177
Tim David Arshdeep Singh T20s 7 50 1 50 200
Tim David Yuzvendra Chahal T20s 7 18 2 9 95
Tim David Xavier Bartlett T20s 5 21 2 10.5 162
 

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

