RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE IPL 2025 Final: Maiden IPL glory on the line, toss at 7 PM IST

RCB vs PBKS LIVE Score: Both RCB and PBKS will be looking to lift their maiden IPL trophy with a win tonight in Ahmedabad.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
RCB vs PBKS LIVE Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Final of IPL 2025 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Tuesday, 3 June. Both franchises are on the hunt for their first-ever IPL title, and a win tonight will end years of heartbreak. RCB have relied heavily on the in-form opening pair of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt, while Tim David and Jitesh Sharma provide firepower at the death. Captain Rajat Patidar, however, will be keen to find form in this crunch clash. PBKS, on the other hand, have been powered by the young and fearless duo of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya at the top, with the experienced middle order of Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera and Marcus Stoinis offering depth. With quality bowlers and explosive batting on both sides, the final promises a blockbuster finish to IPL 2025.    While fans and teams are excited for the all important final they can face some hiccups as the weather report of Ahmedabad suggests phases of rain during the time of the match. 

IPL 2025 Final: RCB vs PBKS Playing 11 

RCB Playing 11 (probables): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (c/wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood 
Impact sub: Suyash Sharma
 
PBKS Playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh. 
Impact sub: Vyshak Vijaykumar / Yuzvendra Chahal
 
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final LIVE Toss: 
The coin toss between Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar and Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7:00 PM IST today (3 June).
 
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final LIVE Telecast: 
The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network. Catch the English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD/SD.
 
RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final LIVE Streaming: 
Catch all the live action on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
 
Stay tuned for live updates of the IPL 2025 Final between RCB and PBKS from Ahmedabad.
6:24 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Shankar Mahadevan up next

Veteran singer Shankar Mahadevan is up next in the IPL 2025 closing ceremony.
6:18 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Closing ceremony underway

The IPL 2025 closing ceremony is now underway. IPL is giving tribute to the Indian armed forces.
6:15 PM

IPL 2025 FINAL | RCB vs PBKS LIVE SCORE: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the live blog of the IPL 2025 final match between RCB and PBKS from Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Both teams are looking for their maiden IPL title today, but only one can achieve that. Who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

