IPL 2025 final: RCB vs PBKS pitch report, stats at Ahmedabad Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to clash in the much-anticipated final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The title decider will be played on Tuesday, June 3, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
This season’s finale holds extra significance, as both franchises are chasing their first-ever IPL title. With just one win separating them from history, RCB and PBKS will leave no stone unturned in their quest for the championship. Over the years, both sides have built a passionate fanbase and will now aim to finally reward their supporters with a trophy.
PBKS topped the points table at the end of the league stage, narrowly edging past RCB. Both teams finished with 19 points from 14 matches, but PBKS claimed the number one spot thanks to a superior net run rate. Their consistent performance throughout the season has made this final a fitting end to what has been an exciting tournament.
Fans can expect a high-octane contest as two in-form teams battle for IPL glory.
The IPL 2025 final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a venue that has consistently favored batters this season. Known for producing high-scoring encounters, the upcoming clash between RCB and PBKS is expected to follow the same trend.
In the recently concluded Qualifier 2 at the same ground, bowlers struggled to make an impact. Mumbai Indians posted a formidable total of 203/6 while batting first, but PBKS managed to chase it down with an over to spare. Given the pitch conditions and recent performances, the final is likely to be another run-filled spectacle.
Key stats at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2025
- Matches - 8, Bat 1st Won – 6, Bat 2nd Won – 2
- Avg 1st Inns score – 219/6 (Run Rate – 10.94)
- Lowest Total Defended – 196, Highest Target Chased – 204
- 200+ Totals: 11 times in 9 matches | Sixes Per Match – 21
- Pace: Overs% - 71, Wkts – 65, Avg – 35.5, Eco – 10.3, Balls/Wkt - 21
- Spin: Overs% - 29, Wkts – 29, Avg – 30.9, Eco – 9.8, Balls/Wkt - 19
Team record:
- RCB: Mts – 6, Won – 3, Lost – 3 (Win % - 50%)
- PBKS: Mts – 7, Won – 5, Lost – 2 (Win % - 71%)
Recent match at Ahmedabad
The last IPL match played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium was Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 between PBKS and MI. MI, batting first, put a massive total of 204 on the board. In reply, PBKS were able to chase the total down courtesy of Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87 run knock.
Other key stats at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
|Narendra Modi Stadium key stats (Overall)
|Matches Played
|43
|Matches Won Batting First
|21 (48.84%)
|Matches Won Batting Second
|22 (51.16%)
|Matches Won Winning Toss
|20 (46.51%)
|Matches Won Losing Toss
|23 (53.49%)
|Matches with No Result
|0 (0.00%)
|Highest Individual Innings
|129 – Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) vs Mumbai Indians – 26/05/2023
|Best Bowling Figures
|5/10 – M. M. Sharma (Gujarat Titans) vs Mumbai Indians – 26/05/2023
|Highest Team Innings
|243/5 – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans – 25/03/2025
|Lowest Team Innings
|89 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals – 17/04/2024
|Highest Run Chase Achieved
|204/3 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals – 19/04/2025
|Average Runs per Wicket
|28.91
|Average Runs per Over
|8.96
|Average Score Batting First
|176.95