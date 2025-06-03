Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 08:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 final: RCB vs PBKS pitch report, stats at Ahmedabad Stadium

IPL 2025 final: RCB vs PBKS pitch report, stats at Ahmedabad Stadium

Key stats at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2025: Matches - 8, Bat 1st Won - 6, Bat 2nd Won - 2, Avg 1st Inns score - 219/6, Lowest Total Defended - 196, Highest Target Chased - 204

RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to clash in the much-anticipated final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The title decider will be played on Tuesday, June 3, at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
 
This season’s finale holds extra significance, as both franchises are chasing their first-ever IPL title. With just one win separating them from history, RCB and PBKS will leave no stone unturned in their quest for the championship. Over the years, both sides have built a passionate fanbase and will now aim to finally reward their supporters with a trophy. 
 
 
PBKS topped the points table at the end of the league stage, narrowly edging past RCB. Both teams finished with 19 points from 14 matches, but PBKS claimed the number one spot thanks to a superior net run rate. Their consistent performance throughout the season has made this final a fitting end to what has been an exciting tournament.
 
Fans can expect a high-octane contest as two in-form teams battle for IPL glory.

Also Read

PBKS

IPL 2025 Final: Reliving Punjab Kings' historic road to the finale

RCB IPL final

IPL 2025 Final: Reliving RCB's record-breaking run to the summit clash

IPL 2025 final

IPL 2025 Final: RCB vs PBKS Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

RCB vs PBKS

IPL 2025 grand finale: Fans to get new champion in RCB or PBKS on June 3

Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings captain

Shreyas Iyer reflects on calm mindset after leading PBKS to IPL 2025 final

 
Narendra Modi Stadium: Pitch report for RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025 Final
 
The IPL 2025 final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, a venue that has consistently favored batters this season. Known for producing high-scoring encounters, the upcoming clash between RCB and PBKS is expected to follow the same trend.
 
In the recently concluded Qualifier 2 at the same ground, bowlers struggled to make an impact. Mumbai Indians posted a formidable total of 203/6 while batting first, but PBKS managed to chase it down with an over to spare. Given the pitch conditions and recent performances, the final is likely to be another run-filled spectacle. 

Key stats at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2025

  • Matches - 8, Bat 1st Won – 6, Bat 2nd Won – 2
  • Avg 1st Inns score – 219/6 (Run Rate – 10.94)
  • Lowest Total Defended – 196, Highest Target Chased – 204
  • 200+ Totals: 11 times in 9 matches | Sixes Per Match – 21
  • Pace: Overs% - 71, Wkts – 65, Avg – 35.5, Eco – 10.3, Balls/Wkt - 21
  • Spin: Overs% - 29, Wkts – 29, Avg – 30.9, Eco – 9.8, Balls/Wkt - 19
  Team record:
  • RCB: Mts – 6, Won – 3, Lost – 3 (Win % - 50%)
  • PBKS: Mts – 7, Won – 5, Lost – 2 (Win % - 71%)
Recent match at Ahmedabad 
The last IPL match played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium was Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 between PBKS and MI. MI, batting first, put a massive total of 204 on the board. In reply, PBKS were able to chase the total down courtesy of Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 87 run knock. 
 
Other key stats at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 
Narendra Modi Stadium key stats (Overall)
Matches Played 43
Matches Won Batting First 21 (48.84%)
Matches Won Batting Second 22 (51.16%)
Matches Won Winning Toss 20 (46.51%)
Matches Won Losing Toss 23 (53.49%)
Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%)
Highest Individual Innings 129 – Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) vs Mumbai Indians – 26/05/2023
Best Bowling Figures 5/10 – M. M. Sharma (Gujarat Titans) vs Mumbai Indians – 26/05/2023
Highest Team Innings 243/5 – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans – 25/03/2025
Lowest Team Innings 89 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals – 17/04/2024
Highest Run Chase Achieved 204/3 – Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals – 19/04/2025
Average Runs per Wicket 28.91
Average Runs per Over 8.96
Average Score Batting First 176.95
 

More From This Section

RCB vs PBKS

IPL 2025 final teams, date, live time, venue, live streaming and telecast

PBKS vs MI

PBKS vs MI HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Shreyas' captain's knock sends Punjab to the final

IPL 2025 Top batters and bowlers

IPL 2025: Top batters and bowlers; Purple and Orange Cap leaderboard

RCB IPL 2025 final details

IPL 2025 final schedule: Which team will RCB face on June 3 in Ahmedabad?

GT

Highest successful run-chases in IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Topics : Indian Premier League Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon