IPL 2025 final teams, date, live time, venue, live streaming and telecast

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) head-to-head stats Venues Matches played PBKS RCB Brabourne Stadium 1 1 - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 1 - Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 2 - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium 2 1 1 Holkar Cricket Stadium 2 1 1 Kingsmead 2 1 1 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium 12 5 7 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium 8 3 5 Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 1 1 - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 2 1 1

On June 3, Punjab Kings will play their 2nd final match in Indian Premier League. Previously in 2014, when they were known as Kings XI Punjab, PBKS make it to the IPL final before losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

It is time for the final encounter of the long and exciting season of the Indian Premier League as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3 (Tuesday). Both teams have never won the title before which makes sure in IPL will see a new champion on TuesdayAs PBKS got an important win last night against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 clash , they have booked their spot in the final against RCB who are patiently waiting for them in the final showdown after winning the Qualifier 1 against the same opponents earlier.RCB surely have the upper hand for the final match as they have had more time to plan and recover for the crucial clash, having not played a match since May 29. It has been an eventful and thrilling season for IPL which saw many records being broken this year, be it in terms of bowling or batting.While RCB booked their place in the final by beating Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 convincingly in Mullanpur, it was a tough road for PBKS who had to play an extra game against 5-time champions MI in order to book their spot in the final.For Punjab, it will be their ability to shrug off the memories of the Qualifier 1 defeat against their final opponents that will help them in overcoming a team that has been on top of their game for most of the tournament.Interestingly, there is nothing to separate the two sides at the moment in terms of Head to Head numbers as both RCB and PBKS have played agianst each other on 36 occassions and have won 18 matches each so far.Total Matches: 36RCB won: 18PBKS won: 18Tie: 0After finishing second to the Deccan Chargers in 2009, the Chennai Super Kings in 2011, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, RCB will be participating in their fourth IPL final in 2025.