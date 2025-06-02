IPL 2025 final teams, date, live time, venue, live streaming and telecast

It is time for the final encounter
of the long and exciting season of the Indian Premier League as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) take on the Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3 (Tuesday). Both teams have never won the title before which makes sure in IPL will see a new champion on Tuesday
As PBKS got an important win last night against Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 clash
, they have booked their spot in the final against RCB who are patiently waiting for them in the final showdown after winning the Qualifier 1 against the same opponents earlier.
RCB surely have the upper hand for the final match as they have had more time to plan and recover for the crucial clash, having not played a match since May 29. It has been an eventful and thrilling season for IPL which saw many records being broken this year, be it in terms of bowling or batting.
While RCB booked their place in the final by beating Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 convincingly in Mullanpur, it was a tough road for PBKS who had to play an extra game against 5-time champions MI in order to book their spot in the final.
For Punjab, it will be their ability to shrug off the memories of the Qualifier 1 defeat against their final opponents that will help them in overcoming a team that has been on top of their game for most of the tournament. RCB vs PBKS Head to Head stats
Interestingly, there is nothing to separate the two sides at the moment in terms of Head to Head numbers as both RCB and PBKS have played agianst each other on 36 occassions and have won 18 matches each so far.
Total Matches: 36
RCB won: 18
PBKS won: 18
Tie: 0 Check India vs England latest cricket news here
How many times RCB qualified for the IPL final in 18 seasons?
| Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) head-to-head stats
| Venues
| Matches played
| PBKS
| RCB
| Brabourne Stadium
| 1
| 1
| -
| Dr DY Patil Sports Academy
| 1
| 1
| -
| Dubai International Cricket Stadium
| 2
| 2
| -
| Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium
| 2
| 1
| 1
| Holkar Cricket Stadium
| 2
| 1
| 1
| Kingsmead
| 2
| 1
| 1
| M.Chinnaswamy Stadium
| 12
| 5
| 7
| Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
| 8
| 3
| 5
| Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium
| 1
| 1
| -
| Sharjah Cricket Stadium
| 2
| 1
| 1
After finishing second to the Deccan Chargers in 2009, the Chennai Super Kings in 2011, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016, RCB will be participating in their fourth IPL final in 2025. How many times PBKS qualified for the IPL final in 18 seasons?
On June 3, Punjab Kings will play their 2nd final match in Indian Premier League. Previously in 2014, when they were known as Kings XI Punjab, PBKS make it to the IPL final before losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders.
IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS live match timetable, live telecast and live streaming details
When will the IPL 2025 final match be played?
The IPL 2025 final will be played on Tuesday, June 3.
Which teams will be playing the final match in IPL 2025?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will clash in the final match in IPL 2025.
Which venue will host the final match between RCB and MI/PBKS?
Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final match between RCB and PBKS.
Where will the live telecast for the final match be available in India?
The live telecast of the IPL 2025 final match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
Where will the live streaming for the final match be available in India?
The live streaming for the IPL 2025 final match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.