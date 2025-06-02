IPL 2025 final teams, date, live time, venue, live streaming and telecast

On June 3, Punjab Kings will play their 2nd final match in Indian Premier League. Previously in 2014, when they were known as Kings XI Punjab, PBKS make it to the IPL final before losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Where will the live telecast for the final match be available in India?

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the final match between RCB and PBKS.

Which venue will host the final match between RCB and MI/PBKS?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings will clash in the final match in IPL 2025.

Which teams will be playing the final match in IPL 2025?

The IPL 2025 final will be played on Tuesday, June 3.

When will the IPL 2025 final match be played?

The live telecast of the IPL 2025 final match will be available on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming for the final match be available in India?

The live streaming for the IPL 2025 final match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.