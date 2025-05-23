IPL 2025 today's match: RCB vs SRH playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Ekana Stadium key stats Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in an IPL 2025 league clash on Friday, May 23, at a neutral venue following a schedule reshuffle due to early monsoon conditions. With a playoff spot already sealed, RCB’s focus will now shift to finishing in the top two—a feat they haven’t achieved since 2016. Standing second with 17 points from 12 games, two more wins could all but guarantee that position. On the other hand, SRH, currently languishing at eighth, are out of playoff contention but will look to play spoilsport and end their campaign on a high. The contest also pits RCB’s batting depth against SRH’s inconsistent bowling attack. Both teams return to action after an extended 20-day break following a league-wide pause due to external circumstances. The stage is set for a compelling clash, with both sides having contrasting goals but equal motivation to deliver a strong performance.

Rajat Patidar captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 12

Wins: 8

Losses: 3

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 66.66%

Pat Cummins captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 12

Wins: 4

Losses: 7

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 33.33%

RCB Playing 11 vs SRH (Probable)

RCB were flying high before the IPL’s break, winning four straight games and showcasing excellent team synergy. Virat Kohli has led the charge with seven half-centuries, anchoring the top order. Rajat Patidar, who struggled for form before the hiatus and suffered a finger injury, has returned to net sessions and is expected to play. Tim David and Romario Shepherd have added finishing firepower, while the spin pairing of Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma has offered control. Josh Hazlewood, however, remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. Encouragingly for RCB, their overseas players are available, boosting depth and flexibility as they eye a top-two finish.

RCB Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell/Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam/Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal

Impact Player: Suyash Sharma

RCB Squad for IPL 2025:

Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Josh Hazlewood

SRH Playing 11 vs RCB (Probable)

Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter this clash after a morale-boosting six-wicket win over Lucknow. Although their campaign hasn't clicked overall, openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have given fans reasons to cheer with their explosive strokeplay. However, inconsistency has plagued the middle order and bowling unit alike. Despite boasting names like Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami, SRH have struggled to apply pressure across full innings. The team will aim to end a disappointing season on a positive note and derail RCB’s top-two hopes. With little to lose, SRH may look to experiment with combinations and give opportunities to younger players in this dead rubber.

SRH Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Impact Player: Travis Head

SRH Squad for IPL 2025:

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Abhinav Manohar, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Sachin Baby, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran

RCB vs SRH Key Player Battles