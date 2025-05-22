Sai Sudharsan to Virat Kohli: Full list of IPL 2025 Orange Cap contenders

ALSO READ: Prasidh Krishna to Noor Ahmad: Full list of IPL 2025 Purple Cap contenders The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has become home to many special individual batting performances—from 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s 35-ball century to 17-year-old Ayush Mhatre’s blistering 94 against RCB. However, along with these one-off individual performances, there are many batters who have been performing at the highest level, constantly scoring runs in bulk for their teams.

As of now, Gujarat Titans’ Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill are the top two highest run-getters in IPL 2025, with 638 and 636 runs to their names, respectively. Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav, with 583 runs, is at the number three spot, while Lucknow Super Giants’ Mitchell Marsh—who scored a brilliant 117 against GT today—is at number four in the top run-getters list with 560 runs to his name.

The star batter Virat Kohli, with 505 runs, is at the number seven spot but has ample time to catch up with the table-toppers in the coming days.

But how does the Orange Cap race look overall? Take a look at the full list of top run-getters in IPL 2025 below.

Top run-getters in IPL 2025: