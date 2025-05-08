Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: What happens if PBKS vs DC match washed out in Dharamshala today?

Currently, PBKS is in third spot on the points table with 15 points, and a washed-out match will take them to 16 points in 12 matches

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
Match number 58 of IPL 2025 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at Dharamsala’s HPCA Stadium has suffered an unexpected hiccup even before the game began, as the coin toss has been delayed due to rain. In case the match gets washed out, both teams will suffer a huge blow in their bid for playoff qualification.
 
Currently, PBKS is in third spot on the points table with 15 points, and a washed-out match will take them to 16 points in 12 matches. While it will not hurt their playoff chances much, it will definitely affect their chances of a top-two finish. 
 
On the other hand, a washed-out game will leave DC with just 14 points from 12 matches, meaning they will have to win their remaining two matches if they wish to stay alive in the competitive IPL 2025 playoff race.  What is the current situation in Dharamsala?  As of 8 PM IST, the rain has subided in Daharamsala and the umpires have given green signal to the match after the inspection. As per new timeline the toss for the match will take place at 8:15 PM IST and the match will begin at 8:30 PM IST. No overs has been lost.  Will the rain affect toss decesion?  The early ain of Dharamsala will effect the decsion of toss winning captain as with more rain expected for late night the captain winning the toss will opt to bowl first so that his team can play the second innings with DLS score in mind, which might come in play if more rain is to come.  Note: Both teams have to play atleast 5 overs while batting for the match to have a result.
 
Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsDelhi Capitals

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

