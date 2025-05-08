Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to host PBKS vs MI match on May 11

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to host PBKS vs MI match on May 11

While the final decision is expected within a few hours, strong indications suggest that Ahmedabad could step in to host the game if logistical challenges persist in North India.

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST
In a late but potentially crucial development for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is being considered as an alternative venue for the high-stakes clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), originally scheduled to take place at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on May 11.
 
According to media reports, while the final decision is expected within a few hours, strong indications suggest that Ahmedabad could step in to host the game if logistical challenges persist in North India. 
 
Airport closures prompt contingency planning 
The potential venue shift has been triggered by the ongoing closure of airports in both Chandigarh and Dharamsala, which has raised serious concerns over team and equipment movement. Cricbuzz reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already approached the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA), seeking its opinion on the feasibility of hosting the game in Ahmedabad.
 
The GCA, it is understood, has expressed its readiness to welcome the fixture at short notice. 

Match to be held on original date
  Despite the venue uncertainty, the match date — May 11 — remains unchanged. The final call on the venue is expected soon, with the BCCI working closely with all stakeholders to ensure the smooth conduct of the match.
 
The PBKS vs MI contest holds significant playoff implications, and a timely decision will be key to preserving the competitive integrity of the tournament.
First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

